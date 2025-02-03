Minister Solly Malatsi launches cyberlab in Midvaal

Today, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Solly Malatsi, alongside the Executive Mayor of Midvaal, Ald. Peter Teixeira, launched a Cyberlab at Meyerton High School in Midvaal. This marks a major step in expanding digital access and equipping young people with the skills to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA). It provides learners with essential digital tools, including 40 laptops, interactive Smart Boards, and 24 months of internet connectivity.

As a Quintile 1 school serving Sicelo, Randvaal, and Riversdale, Meyerton High School is at the heart of a community where access to digital tools and reliable internet has long been limited. The Cyberlab is more than just a computer lab—it is a dedicated space for digital skills training in robotics, coding, and digital literacy, ensuring that learners gain the competencies needed to succeed in ICT, engineering, and data sciences. By equipping students with these critical skills, the initiative directly contributes to bridging the digital divide and creating pathways to economic participation in a fast- evolving digital economy.

Digital inclusion remains a key ministerial priority, and this Cyberlab is a tangible step towards achieving that vision. It is a practical and meaningful deliverable to connect young South Africans and empower them with the digital skills. By expanding connectivity and access to technology in schools, the DCDT is ensuring that no learner is left behind in South Africa’s digital transformation.

