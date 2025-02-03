Submit Release
MEC Isaac Sileku on arrests by police in recent attacks on cyclists and pedestrians in Woodstock

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku, has welcomed the arrests of individuals allegedly responsible for recent attacks on cyclists and pedestrians in Woodstock.

“These alleged criminals posed a serious threat to the safety of cyclists, pedestrians, and commuters. Their arrests are a crucial step in ensuring that our non-motorised routes remain safe for everyone to use,” said Minister Sileku.

The Minister praised the swift and coordinated response by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other enforcement agencies in apprehending the alleged perpetrators.

“I commend the efforts by the SAPS and all enforcement agencies who heeded our call to bring these offenders to justice. No one should have to fear for their safety while cycling, walking, and commuting in our province. The Western Cape Government remains committed to promoting safer mobility, and we will continue working closely with law enforcement and our communities to protect all road users, especially our pedestrians and cyclists,” he added. “The safety of cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users remains my top priority.”

The Western Cape Government encourages the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and collaborate with authorities to prevent further incidents.

