Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga congratulates Tshego Gaelea on being crowned Mrs World 2025

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, extends her heartfelt congratulations to Tshego Gaelae on making history as the first Black woman to be crowned Mrs World at the prestigious Mrs World 2025 pageant held in Las Vegas, USA.

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, Gaelae’s victory is a powerful symbol of resilience, excellence, and global recognition of South African women. Her crowning moment at the 40th anniversary of the Mrs World competition is not just a personal achievement but a moment of national pride that resonates with millions of women across the country and the African continent.

Minister Chikunga lauded Gaelae for using her platform to inspire, uplift, and advocate for women’s empowerment globally.

“Tshego Gaelae has shattered barriers and redefined what it means to be a queen. Her journey speaks to the power of perseverance, grace, and purpose. She carries with her the dreams of many women who dare to break boundaries and claim their space on the global stage,” said Minister Chikunga.

Gaelae’s triumph comes at a time when South Africa continues to champion gender equality and women’s leadership in all sectors. The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) remains committed to ensuring that women and young girls, especially those from historically marginalized communities, have access to opportunities that allow them to rise, lead, and inspire.

The Minister also acknowledged the importance of representation and visibility for Black women in global leadership and beauty spaces, highlighting that Gaelae’s win is a win for every young girl who dares to dream beyond societal limitations.

“This moment is a powerful reminder that South African women are unstoppable. Tshego Gaelae’s journey is an inspiration, and we know she will continue to use her reign to drive meaningful change,” Minister Chikunga concluded.

South Africa looks forward to welcoming Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae, back home and celebrating her historic victory.

Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities encourages all South Africans to join in celebrating this monumental achievement and to continue supporting women who break barriers and pave the way for future generations.

ENDS

Media Enquiries:

📞 Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson for the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

📧 Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za | 📱 083 406 6496

📞 Cassius Selala – Head of Communications, DWYPD

📧 cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za | 📱 060 534 0672