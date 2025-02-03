North West Provincial Legislature on arrests of police officers implicated in aiding the escape of alleged illegal mining kingpin

The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management in the North West Provincial Legislature, chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile, welcomes the arrest of four police officers implicated in aiding the escape of alleged illegal mining kingpin, Neo James Tsoaeli, known as “Tiger.” The Committee said although these arrests are a step in the right direction, they are far from enough to ensure full accountability and justice.

“The Committee requests the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to argue for the harshest possible sentence against these officers to set a strong precedent and deter further misconduct within law enforcement. Additionally, to explore additional charges beyond defeating the ends of justice, ensuring that the officers face the full might of the law for their role in this criminal act. Furthermore, internal disciplinary proceedings must be expedited to ensure that these officers are swiftly removed from the police service. If found guilty, they must face the strongest possible sanctions, as law enforcement cannot afford to retain individuals who actively undermine the justice system and enable organized crime,” said Hon. Sonakile.

Hon. Sonakile also said the arrests of these officers, do not resolve the larger issue—Tiger remains at large. Until he is recaptured and held accountable, the core of this crisis remains unresolved. “The Committee demands full transparency from law enforcement on the ongoing search efforts and expects a clear strategy to ensure his swift arrest.

“It is deeply troubling that at a time when Operation Vala Umgodi is making strides in combating illegal mining, corrupt elements within the police force are actively working against these efforts” said Hon. Sonakile.

The Committee remains resolute in its plan to convene all key stakeholders to address the systemic failures exposed by this Stilfontein saga—including the influx of undocumented foreign nationals, weak intelligence operations, and the failure to enforce proper mine closure regulations.

“The North West cannot afford a compromised police force that enables criminals to operate with impunity. The Committee will continue to push for greater police accountability, and a relentless pursuit of justice for all those involved in this criminal network,” said Hon. Sonakile.

