Higher Education and Training on Gauteng SRC Leaders hike with Deputy Minister Buti Manamela

This past weekend, student leaders from universities, TVETs, and community colleges around Gauteng gathered for a 12km hike at Kliprivier Nature Reserve and Guest House, an initiative organized by a capable team of interns from Deputy Minister Buti Manamela’s office, working closely with Bishop and Tumi from the nature reserve. The event was held in collaboration with Higher Health, whose role in student wellness and psycho-social support was recognized as vital throughout the discussions.

The hike, while physically challenging, became more than just an endurance test—it fostered teamwork, revealed leadership traits, and strengthened a sense of solidarity among student representatives. Along the way, discussions emerged on pressing issues facing students, including student debt, campus security, infrastructure challenges, gender-based violence, and the need for greater student wellness programs.

A key highlight was the planting of a Wild Olive tree, contributing to the President’s 10 Million Trees Project, signifying a commitment to environmental sustainability. Thabang from Thokoza CLC proposed the idea of “eco warriors” to drive campus greening efforts, demonstrating the energy and passion of young leaders.

Wellington, the President of the CET National SRCs and a student at Pretoria Central, raised concerns about technology, infrastructure, security, and the delayed release of results in CETs, prompting a commitment from Manamela to engage national student leadership by the end of February to tackle these pressing issues. Similarly, university students voiced deep concerns about historical student debt, university fees, accommodation challenges, and private sector funding, with a resolution to initiate nationwide discussions on solutions.

The event also provided breathtaking views of Johannesburg, insights into Tswana heritage, and encounters with wildlife, including zebras and wildebeest. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive—despite the “chicken run” for some—many called for more such activities, even suggesting soccer and other health and wellness programs.

A special mention goes to City Parks, Higher Health, AgriSETA, and the participating institutions for their support in making the event a success. Their contributions reinforced the importance of partnerships in enhancing student experiences beyond the classroom.

Beyond the serious conversations and endurance of the hike, there were also lighthearted moments—some students took the opportunity to ‘create content’ while navigating the intensity of the trail, capturing the spirit of leadership, resilience, and fun.

However, Manamela emphasized that while initiatives like these are valuable, they will not substitute direct engagement with SRCs on their campuses or in boardrooms, reaffirming the commitment to structured and formal discussions.

With students calling for more such engagements, this hike may mark the beginning of a new tradition—one where leadership, wellness, and action walk hand in hand.

