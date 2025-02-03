KwaZulu-Natal Education on allegations of racial intolerance at Drakensberg Secondary School in Estcourt
It has been brought to the attention of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, that an incident of possible racial Intolerance has occurred at the Drakensberg Secondary School in Estcourt.
According to initial reports two Hindu pupils were asked to remove their red (Luxmi) prayer strings or cover it up during school hours.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education is governed by Chapter 2 of the 1996 Constitution of South Africa, also known as the Bill of Rights, includes the right to freedom of religion, belief, and opinion. This right is found in Section 15 of the Bill of Rights. Freedom of religion. Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief, and opinion.
Religious observances can take place at state-aided or state institutions, but they must be conducted fairly, follow public authority rules, and be free and voluntary, hence, all schools must adhere to the above-mentioned prescripts contained in our Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.
To address the allegations of racial intolerance at Drakensberg Secondary School in Estcourt, Department officials have been dispatched to the school to understand the depth of the
allegations.
For enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi
Head of Communication
Cell: +27 82 519 1420
Mr Mlu Mtshali
Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 82 088 5060
