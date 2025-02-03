Gauteng Health on campaign to protect girls against cervical cancer

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) will conduct the single dose Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive targeting grade 5, 6 and 7 girls aged 9 years and above at Public Primary and Special school as from the 03 February 2025 until 31 March 2025. Private primary schools will be visited from August to September 2025.

The vaccination drive aims to create awareness that early vaccination of eligible girls with a Single Dose of HPV vaccine will provide primary protection against cervical cancer (cancer of the mouth of the womb) later in life.

HPV is a common virus that can infect both males and females and causes cervical cancer in women later in life. It is transferred primarily by skin-to- skin contact through sexual intercourse and contact in the genital region. There are over 200 types of HPV viruses and research has shown that HPV types 16 and 18 accounts for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases.

To protect schools girls against cervical cancer later in life, the GDoH uses Cervarix HPV Vaccine. It is very safe and effective in preventing the HPV infection caused by these two HPV strains (type 16 and 18) responsible for most cervical cancers.

Cervical cancer is highly preventable through the HPV vaccination, therefore, the GDoH appeals to parents, caregivers and legal guardians to sign the consent form to ensure that their children do not miss out on this life-saving vaccination and other Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) services. Important to note is that learners who are aged 12 years and older can sign the consent for themselves.

The consent form that is signed at the beginning of the year is used for routine comprehensive ISHP, HPV vaccinations and is valid for the whole year.

A total number of 70 943 (83%) grade 5, and outstanding grade 6 and 7 girls aged 9 years and above in public primary and special school were vaccinated with HPV vaccine in February to 15 April 2024.

For the first time ever, the campaign was in 2024 extended to grade 5, 6 and 7 learners in private primary schools. From 01 October to 15 November 2024, only 19 931 girls in private schools were vaccinated with HPV vaccine.

Access to private schools was not easy in the first campaign, therefore, the GDoH appeals to parents in private schools to give permission for their children to be vaccinated. School principals are also requested to give access to ISHP Teams to vaccinate the targeted girls in private schools. The campaign in private primary schools will be from August to September 2025.

