Minister Barbara Creecy adopts logistics plan for jet fuel transportation to OR Tambo International Airport

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, and the fuels industry stakeholders such as SASOL and Fuels Industry Association of South Africa have adopted a logistics plan for the transportation of jet fuel secured by fuels industry last week for the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA).

The logistics plan was developed by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and adopted in the meeting convened by the Minister on Friday the 31st of January 2025.

Details of the plan are as follows;

On 01 February 2025, opening stock at ORTIA was 20.1 million litres



An additional 59 million litres of jet fuel have been injected into the pipeline in the last week 28 January 2025 and this volume will arrive at ORTIA by 06 February 2025. This volume may necessitate the removal of the current restrictions on Airlines and bring the fuel supply closer to normal operations.

The 71.5 million litres of jet fuel will be imported into Durban via three vessels expected to arrive on 05 February and 10 February.

The imported fuel will then be transported to ORTIA via pipeline. Total available stock in February is 150.6 million litres.

This means, there is no longer any shortage of jet fuel for refuelling of airlines across ORTIA.

In addition, the fuel industry has also agreed to establish a mechanism to share across contracted airlines so that any airline whose supplier runs short is able to access from a non-contracted supplier.

The Minister has commended various stakeholders for their collaborative efforts. She also expressed her appreciation to all partners, airline customers, and the public for their understanding and co-operation during this period.

