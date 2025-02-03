Presidency on changes to the programme of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Mr Gwede Mantashe will represent President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Invest in African Mining Indaba 2025 in Cape Town tomorrow, Monday, 3 February, following a change in the President’s schedule.
Minister Mantashe will lead the government delegation and deliver the keynote address on behalf of President Ramaphosa.
The Presidency has communicated this change to the Indaba organisers and President Ramaphosa has expressed his best wishes for the success of this prestigious gathering of mining executives and industry representatives.
