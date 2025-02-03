PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 1, 2025 Legarda calls for increased education funding, stronger multisectoral action at EDCOM II Year 2 Report launch Senator Loren Legarda, Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), joined key stakeholders in launching the Year 2 Report of EDCOM II, "Fixing the Foundations: A Matter of National Survival," at the Senate of the Philippines on Tuesday, emphasizing education as the backbone of national progress. "Today is about a vision--one that is deliberate, informed, and firmly centered on the Filipino learner. The launch of EDCOM II's Year Two Report marks the culmination of rigorous study and insightful analyses by the Commission and various stakeholders to uncover the realities of our education system and design a transformative roadmap that secures a future for every Filipino child, defined by opportunity, equity, and excellence in education," the four-term Senator stated. Beyond vision, Legarda underscored the need for sustained, decisive action. She reaffirmed her commitment to championing substantial increases in education funding, pushing for policies that guarantee access to quality learning environments, and ensuring support for teaching and non-teaching personnel. "Where do the cracks in our foundation lie, and how can we strengthen it, not merely to stand firm, but to bear the weight of our children's biggest and boldest dreams?" Legarda asked, emphasizing education as the base upon which innovation, peace, justice, and sustainable development are built. The report reveals urgent gaps in the education system: Only 25% of Filipino children meet the recommended energy intake between ages 6 and 12 months; deficiencies in foundational competencies emerge as early as Grade 3; up to 50% of the school year is lost due to disruptions such as natural disasters; and 55% of public schools lack fully designated school principals. The report calls for a fundamental shift in priorities to address these challenges, focusing on early childhood education and nutrition to build critical competencies while ensuring that schools have skilled leadership, sufficient personnel, adequate classrooms, and essential resources. "Today, we shift our focus to solutions. We must ensure that the recommendations in this report do not remain ink on paper but translate into real, lasting change and are driven by collective action. Every sector, from government to private partners, from educators to household members, must play a role in shaping a stronger education system for all," Legarda urged. Legarda emphasized that education reform requires a multisectoral approach, calling for unified and strategic action from government agencies, local government units, the private sector, international partners, civil society organizations, indigenous communities, and community-based organizations to build an inclusive and equitable education system, recognizing that strengthening disaster preparedness, public health, workforce development, cultural preservation, poverty reduction, and peacebuilding is essential to ensuring effective and sustainable learning for all. To learn more about the findings and recommendations of the EDCOM II Year 2 Report, visit edcom2.gov.ph. Legarda, nagsusulong ng mas mataas na pondo sa edukasyon at mas matibay na pagkakaisa ng iba't ibang sektor sa paglulunsad EDCOM II Year 2 Report Launch Isinusulong ni Senador Loren Legarda, Komisyoner ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), ang mas mataas na pondo sa edukasyon at mas matibay na pagtutulungan ng iba't ibang sektor sa paglulunsad ng EDCOM II Year 2 Report na may temang "Fixing the Foundations: A Matter of National Survival". "Hindi lang ito simpleng ulat, ito'y isang malinaw na panawagan para sa kapakanan ng bawat batang Pilipino. Ang report na ito ay bunga ng masusing pag-aaral upang tuklasin ang kalagayan ng ating sistema ng edukasyon at maglatag ng mga solusyong magbibigay ng patas at dekalidad na edukasyon para sa lahat," ayon kay Legarda. Binigyang-diin ni Legarda na hindi sapat ang mga plano kung walang konkretong aksyon. Muli niyang tiniyak ang kanyang buong suporta sa pagsusulong ng pagtaas ng pondo para sa edukasyon, paglikha ng mga polisiya para sa dekalidad na pag-aaral, at suporta para sa mga guro at kawani ng paaralan. "Saan ba nagkukulang ang pundasyon ng ating edukasyon? Paano natin ito mapapatibay para matupad ng ating kabataan ang kanilang pinakamalalaking pangarap?" tanong ni Legarda, na nagsabing ang edukasyon ang pundasyon ng inobasyon, kapayapaan, katarungan, at pag-unlad ng bansa. Tampok sa report ang ilang mahahalagang datos: 25% lamang ng mga batang Pilipino edad 6-12 buwan ang nakakamit ng inirerekomendang energy intake; maraming mag-aaral sa Grade 3 ang hirap sa mga pangunahing kasanayan; halos kalahati ng pasok sa paaralan ang naaantala dahil sa mga sakuna; at 55% ng mga pampublikong paaralan ay walang permanenteng punong-guro. Dahil dito, hinimok ng report ang pagbibigay-prayoridad sa maagang edukasyon at nutrisyon, sapat na guro at kawani sa paaralan, maayos na pasilidad at mga kagamitan. "Hindi dapat manatili sa papel ang mga rekomendasyon na ito. Kailangang maisakatuparan ito sa tulong ng lahat--pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, mga guro, at bawat pamilyang Pilipino," dagdag ni Legarda. Binigyang-diin din ni Legarda ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaisa ng iba't ibang sektor, mula sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno, lokal na pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, mga samahan sa komunidad, at mga katutubo, upang masigurong magiging inklusibo, matibay, at makabuluhan ang reporma sa edukasyon. Para sa karagdagang detalye sa EDCOM II Year 2 Report, bisitahin ang edcom2.gov.ph.

