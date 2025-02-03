PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Senators Alan and Pia Cayetano lead push for Virology Institute in Senate Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano's effort to establish an agency for virology research and vaccine development took center stage as the interpellation for the proposed Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act began. On Tuesday, Senator Pia, sponsor of the measure, led the discussion for Senate Bill No. 2893 (VIP Act) under Committee Report No. 423. Senators Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, Francis Tolentino, and Risa Hontiveros also participated in the session. Senator Pia reassured her colleagues that the VIP would complement rather than overlap with existing institutions like the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM). "The VIP will serve as the lead convenor for research and development in the field of virology. VIP covers the discovery phase up to the pre-clinical stages. The role of RITM begins in the clinical trials," she said. She emphasized that the VIP's mandate would include studying viruses that affect humans, animals, and plants, in line with the concept of the One Health System. "Embedded in this bill is the concept of the One Health System -- a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary framework that recognizes the interconnectedness of people, animals, plants, and their shared environment," she said. Senator Pia also outlined the proposed structure of the VIP's governing board, which will be chaired by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary. The Secretaries of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) will serve as co-chairs. "When we refer to VIP, it really has all of these representatives from the different government agencies as part of its governing body. At least now we [will] have this agency that is tasked to be the lead convener and it's tasked to ensure this seamless collaboration," she said. Senator Alan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, had earlier initiated a probe to strengthen the country's virology research and development capabilities. "The entire government must act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan. In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," he said. The sibling senators have been strong advocates for the VIP, emphasizing the need for swift action to address public health and economic challenges. Initially discussed during the COVID-19 pandemic,the VIP Act aims to establish a state-of-the-art research institute focused on studying viruses, developing vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments, and preparing the country for future health emergencies. The Senate is expected to continue deliberations on the bill in the upcoming sessions. Alan at Pia, pinangunahan ang pagtulak para sa Virology Institute ng Pilipinas Itinulak nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang pagtatatag ng isang ahensya para sa pananaliksik sa virology at pag-develop ng mga bakuna. Ito ay sa pagsisimula ng interpellation para sa panukalang Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP) Act. Nitong Martes, pinangunahan ni Senador Pia, na sponsor ng panukala, ang talakayan para sa Senate Bill No. 2893 (VIP Act) batay sa Committee Report No. 423. Kasama sa sesyon sina Senador Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, Francis Tolentino, at Risa Hontiveros. Tiniyak ni Senador Pia na ang VIP ay hindi makakalaban kundi magiging katuwang ng mga kasalukuyang institusyon tulad ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM). "The VIP will serve as the lead convenor for research and development in the field of virology. VIP covers the discovery phase up to the pre-clinical stages. The role of RITM begins in the clinical trials," wik niya. Binigyang diin din ni Senador Pia na ang mandato ng VIP ay magsasaliksik sa mga virus na nakakapekto ang tao, hayop, at halaman alinsunod sa konsepto ng One Health System. "Embedded in this bill is the concept of the One Health System -- a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary framework that recognizes the interconnectedness of people, animals, plants, and their shared environment," sabi niya. Ipinresenta rin ni Senador Pia ang estruktura ng pamunuan ng VIP, kung saan ang Secretary ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ang magiging chairman, at ang mga Secretary ng Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Agriculture (DA) naman ay magiging co-chair. "When we refer to VIP, it really has all of these representatives from the different government agencies as part of its governing body. At least now we [will] have this agency that is tasked to be the lead convener and it's tasked to ensure this seamless collaboration," wika niya. Sa kanyang parte bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, pinangunahan ni Senador Alan ang diskusyon noong nakaraang taon upang palakasin ang kakayahan ng bansa sa virology research at development. "The entire government must act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan. In the event of emergencies, this will also be a handy tool that can be essential in saving lives," sabi niya. Sa pagsusulong ng panukala, binibigyang diin ng magkapatid na senador ang pangangailangan ng mabilis na aksyon para matugunan ang mga hamon sa kalusugan at ekonomiya ng bansa. Naitaguyod ang ideya ng VIP noong panahon ng COVID-19 pandemic. Layunin nito na magtatag ng isang makabago at world-class na institusyon para sa pananaliksik sa mga virus, pag-develop ng mga bakuna, diagnostic, at paggamot, pati na rin ang paghahanda ng bansa para sa mga susunod na krisis sa kalusugan. Inaasahan na magpapatuloy ang mga deliberasyon sa panukalang batas sa mga susunod na sesyon ng Senado.

