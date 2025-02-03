PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Gatchalian calls out online shopping platforms for allowing sale of illicit tobacco, vapor products Senator Win Gatchalian called out online shopping platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop, Facebook Market, and Instagram, for allowing the sale of illicit tobacco and vapor products, which he said makes it easy for young people to access these regulated items. "The online platforms should do a much better job in terms of filtering these illicit products. You have become the gateway to an increase in smoking prevalence," Gatchalian told representatives of Shopee and Lazada at a recent hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on the rising incidence of illicit trade on excisable products, particularly tobacco and vapor products. "It's the responsibility of the platforms to make sure that these products do not end up in the hands of the youth," he added. According to Gatchalian, the availability of these highly regulated products on online shopping platforms may have contributed to the rising prevalence of smoking in the country, especially among adolescents. He cited a study conducted in Australia showing that the rate of smoking initiation was nearly five times higher among those who tried vaping compared to those who never vaped. In the Philippines, data from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) revealed that new smokers increased to 9.53 million in 2023 from 2021. Among these, 1.13 million are adolescents, or those aged 10 to 19 years. Gatchalian emphasized that online platforms should be the first line of defense in preventing young individuals from accessing health-risk products such as cigarettes and vapes. "The platforms know all the products being posted and sold on their sites. If these platforms allow these transactions, then they're enabling this harmful practice," he said. In addition to the Sin Tax Reform law, Republic Act 11967 or the Internet Transaction Act (ITA) covers the sale of these products on online shopping platforms. "These are highly regulated products, and we enacted the ITA precisely to prevent this from happening," he said. Gatchalian nanawagan sa mga online shopping platform na pigilan ang pagbebenta ng bawal na sigarilyo at vapor products Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa mga online shopping platform, kabilang ang Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop, Facebook Market, at Instagram, na pigilan ang pagbebenta ng mga ipinagbabawal na sigarilyo at vapor products, na aniya ay madali sa mga kabataan na ma-access. "Dapat gumawa ang mga online platform ng hakbang para mapigilan ang pagbebenta ng mga ipinagbabawal na produkto. Kayo ang naging daan o gateway sa paglaganap ng paninigarilyo," sabi ni Gatchalian sa mga kinatawan ng Shopee at Lazada sa kamakailang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means hinggil sa tumataas na insidente ng ipinagbabawal na kalakalan sa mga excisable products, partikular na ang mga sigarilyo at vapor products. "Responsibilidad ng mga online platforms na tiyakin na ang mga produktong ito ay hindi mapupunta sa mga kamay ng mga kabataan," pagdidiin niya. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang pagkakaroon ng mga highly regulated products na ito sa online shopping platforms ay maaaring nag-ambag sa pagtaas ng kaso ng paninigarilyo sa bansa, lalo na sa mga kabataan. Binanggit niya ang isang pag-aaral na isinagawa sa Australia na nagpapakita ng smoking rate kung saan halos limang beses na mas mataas ang bilang ng mga sumubok ng vaping kumpara sa mga hindi kailanman nag-vape. Dito sa Pilipinas, lumabas sa datos ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) na ang mga bagong naninigarilyo ay tumaas sa 9.53 milyon noong 2023 mula 2021. Sa pigurang ito, 1.13 milyon ang mga kabataan, o mga nasa edad 10 hanggang 19 taon. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang mga online platform ay dapat ang unang linya ng depensa sa pagpigil sa mga kabataan na ma-access ang mga produktong may panganib sa kalusugan tulad ng mga sigarilyo at vape. "Alam ng mga online platform ang lahat ng mga produkto na nai-post at ibinebenta sa kanilang mga site. Kung pinahihintulutan ng mga naturang platform ang mga transaksyong ito, pinapalaganap nila ang mapaminsalang gawaing ito," aniya. Bukod sa batas ng Sin Tax Reform, sinasaklaw ng Republic Act 11967 o ang Internet Transaction Act (ITA) ang pagbebenta ng mga produktong ito sa mga online shopping platform. "Ang mga produktong ito ay highly regulated items at isinabatas natin ang ITA para maiwasan ang ganitong mga problema," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.