February 3, 2025 Cayetano's bill on PUP charter amendments hurdles Second Reading At a glance: The bill strengthens PUP's governance, expands its degree offerings, and enhances its financial autonomy;

It establishes the PUP Center for Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, and Key Emerging Technologies;

It ensures the continued operation of PUP's night school to support working students;

It grants PUP greater control over its funds for infrastructure, research, and faculty development. The Senate on Tuesday approved on Second Reading Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's proposed amendments to the charter of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) to recognize its role as the country's National Polytechnic University and ensure greater institutional and financial autonomy. As the sponsor of the Senate Bill No. 2669, Cayetano emphasized the need to modernize PUP's charter to better serve its growing student population, which reached 93,000 enrollees this year, and adapt to the demands of the future workforce. "Just to refresh our memories during the budget hearing, when we found out that PUP is basically P12 per unit, while UP (University of the Philippines) is P1,500 per unit... yet when it comes to awards and accomplishments, PUP has done an [equally] amazing job," Cayetano said during the period of amendments on January 28, 2025. The bill introduces key provisions that would strengthen PUP's governance, expand its degree offerings, and establish the PUP Center for Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, and Key Emerging Technologies. This initiative aims to place PUP at the forefront of technological innovation, making advanced education and research more accessible to Filipinos. Cayetano also acknowledged and reiterated the university's reputation for producing highly employable graduates despite its limited resources. "Sa ilang mga survey, ang sinasabi ng ilang employers, preferred nila ang PUP graduates... If you compare their per capita spending to some of our leading universities, makikita mong they've done so much with so little," he said. Cayetano proposed several refinements to the bill during the period of amendments, including ensuring the continued operation of PUP's night school and expanding the composition of its governing board. The amendments were approved without objection, paving the way for the measure's final reading. As the bill moves closer to enactment, Cayetano expressed gratitude to his fellow senators and the PUP community for their support. "Give credit where credit is due - PUP has done an amazing job. Thank you very much to all of our colleagues for their support for this bill," he said. Panukalang pag-amenda sa charter ng PUP ni Cayetano, aprubado sa Second Reading Buod: Nais palakasin ng panukala ang pamamahala ng PUP, palawakin ang mga kurso nito, at suportahan ang financial autonomy nito

Itataguyod din nito ang PUP Center for Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, at Key Emerging Technologies

Tinitiyak nito ang patuloy na operasyon ng night school ng PUP upang suportahan ang mga working student

Bibigyan nito ang PUP ng mas malaking kontrol sa mga pondo nito para sa infrastructure, research, at faculty development Inaprubahan ng Senado nitong Martes sa Second Reading ang panukalang pag-amendya sa charter ng Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) na inihain ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano upang kilalanin ang papel ng PUP bilang National Polytechnic University. Bilang sponsor ng Senate Bill No. 2669, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan na mapabago ang charter ng PUP upang mas mapaglingkuran ang lumalaking bilang ng mga mag-aaral, na umabot na sa 93,000 ngayong taon, at makasabay sa demand ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng mga manggagawa. "Just to refresh our memories during the budget hearing, when we found out that PUP is basically P12 per unit, while UP (University of the Philippines) is P1,500 per unit... yet when it comes to awards and accomplishments, PUP has done an [equally] amazing job," wika ni Cayetano sa naganap na period of amendments nitong January 28, 2025. Inilalahad ng panukala ang mga pangunahing probisyon na magpapalakas sa pamamahala ng PUP, magpapalawak ng mga kurso, at magtatag ng PUP Center for Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, at Key Emerging Technologies. Layunin ng inisyatibang ito na makasabay ang PUP sa makabagong teknolohiya at gawing mas accessible ang mataas na edukasyon at pananaliksik para sa mga Pilipino. Kinilala rin ni Cayetano ang reputasyon ng PUP sa paghinay ng employable graduates kahit na limitado ang kanilang mga resources. "Sa ilang mga survey, ang sinasabi ng ilang employers, preferred nila ang PUP graduates... If you compare their per capita spending to some of our leading universities, makikita mong they've done so much with so little," wika niya. Idinagdag din ni Cayetano ang ilan pang mahahalagang amyenda, kabilang na ang pagpapayag ng patuloy na operasyon ng night school ng PUP at pagpapalawak ng komposisyon ng kanilang governing board. Agad namang inaprubahan sa Senado ang mga ito na nagbigay daan sa Final Reading ng panukala. Naghayag ng pasalamat si Cayetano sa kanyang mga kasamahang senador at sa komunidad ng PUP sa kanilang suporta. "Give credit where credit is due - PUP has done an amazing job. Thank you very much to all of our colleagues for their support for this bill," wika niya.

