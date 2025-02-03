PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Cayetano-led bills to boost Pampanga university pass 2nd reading Two bills championed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano that would enhance the capabilities of a century-old university in Pampanga are nearing Senate approval following their successful passage on Second Reading on January 28. The first measure, Committee Report No. (CRN) 434, aims to rename the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) to Pampanga State University. It also expands the school's academic offerings, restructures its governing board, and strengthens its institutional capacity. The second, CRN 433, proposes to elevate the university's satellite campus in the City of San Fernando into a full-fledged regular campus. This will provide more local students with access to higher education. Both bills have passed the Second Reading with some amendments from the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, inching them closer to final Senate approval. Cayetano, who chairs the committee, first sponsored the bills on the Senate floor just over a month ago. Founded in 1861, DHVSU has evolved over the years from a school of arts and trades into a Level III state university. Cayetano pointed out that the university, which operates with a main campus in Bacolor and seven other campuses, has been working with a "humble budget." Expanding DHVSU's resources and academic programs, he said, would support Pampanga's growing economy by developing a skilled workforce. "Alam naman po natin that Clark is in Pampanga and Tarlac, and the Bulacan Airport is also a neighbor," he said. Cayetano emphasized that these bills are part of a broader effort to ensure better and more equitable access to education for students, especially those from lower-income families. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" he asked. "This is one thing that Don Honorio Ventura State University wants with the two House Bills," he added. Panukala ni Cayetano para palakasin ang isang unibersidad sa Pampanga, pasado sa 2nd reading Lusot na sa Second Reading nitong Martes ang dalawang panukalang batas ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na magpapalakas sa isang state university sa Pampanga na higit isang siglo nang naghahatid ng kalidad na edukasyon sa probinsya. Ang unang panukala, Committee Report No. (CRN) 434, ay naglalayong iangat ang status ng Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) at tawagin itong Pampanga State University. Palalawakin din nito ang academic offerings ng unibersidad at magsasabatas ng ilang pagbabago sa governing board at sa mga kapangyarihan nito. Ang ikalawa -- CRN 433 -- ay nagmumungkahing gawing regular campus ang satellite campus nito sa City of San Fernando. Dumaan sa ilang amendments mula sa Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education ang dalawang panukalang batas bago tuluyang ipinasa ng Senado sa Second Reading. Nangyari ito higit isang buwan lang matapos i-sponsor ni Cayetano, na chairperson ng komite, ang dalawang panukala sa plenary session. Kapag naisabatas, paiigtingin ng dalawang panukala ang kapasidad ng unibersidad na maghatid ng de-kalidad na edukasyon sa mas maraming kabataan sa Pampanga at mga karatig-lugar. Itinatag ang DHVSU noong 1861 bilang isang school of arts and trades. Sa paglipas ng mga taon ay naging Level III state university. Nauna nang pinuri ni Cayetano ang unibersidad sa matagumpay na pamamalakad nito sa walong campus gamit lang ang "humble budget." Kumpyansa ang senador na kung mapapaigting ang kapasidad ng DHVSU ay malaki ang magiging kontribusyon nito sa lumalagong ekonomiya ng Pampanga sa pamamagitan ng paghubog ng mas malawak na skilled workforce. "Alam naman po natin that Clark is in Pampanga and Tarlac, and the Bulacan Airport is also a neighbor," wika niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, makatutulong ang dalawang panukalang batas na gawing mas pantay para sa lahat ng Pilipino ang oportunidad na umangat sa buhay. "Kung hindi ka pinanganak sa mayamang pamilya or you're not born at the right place at the right time, in the richest cities, will you have the same opportunity of finishing college?" wika niya. "This is one thing that Don Honorio Ventura State University wants with the two House Bills," pagpapatuloy niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.