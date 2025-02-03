PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS EXPLANATION OF "NO" VOTE ON MERALCO FRANCHISE BILL Mr. President, "No" ang aking boto sa franchise renewal ng MERALCO. MERALCO has throughout the years failed to abide by its obligations and serving consumers, as reflected by our excessively high electricity bills. Before even considering a franchise renewal, my view is that MERALCO must be made to properly refund its customers for its past overcollections. In recent days, MERALCO itself has, by volunteering to initiate refunds with the Energy Regulatory Commission, admitted that it has over-charged consumers. This overcollection needs to be addressed before any further steps are taken. The amendments I proposed, which were all unfortunately rejected, were the bare minimum needed to guarantee fair and transparent operations, and would have ensured that the refunds are calculated well, transparent, and open to public scrutiny. These amendments were also intended to reverse the long-term regulatory inaction and failures on the part of the ERC in its dealings with MERALCO. Hindi pwede na mauwi sa "move on" at limot ang mga pagkakamali at pagkukulang ng MERALCO. Tungkulin ng Senado na siguraduhin na hindi na muling malalamangan ang taumbayan. Let me again enumerate the amendments that I sought, Mr. President: Independent Financial Audit: The Commission on Audit (COA) needs to regularly audit MERALCO's financial records. Kailangan natin "ipa-COA" para i-tama ang mga singil nila at hanapin kung saan napupunta ang sobrang siningil. This audit must be comprehensive, looking at all financial statements, related party transactions, and the calculation of the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR). Publication of Rate Setting Rules: All rules used to calculate electricity rates must be made public, including any changes to these rules. The ERC and MERALCO must publish these rules and any decisions made about rates. Hindi pwede na itinatago nila ang mga patakaran at nagdedesisyon nang palihim. Dapat malinaw kung paano kinalkula ang mga bayarin sa kuryente. This transparency will allow the public to understand how our bills are determined, and will allow us to intervene. Definition and Limitation of the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB): The assets included in MERALCO's rate calculations, the Regulatory Asset Base or RAB, must be limited to assets funded by MERALCO's own money and loans, and should not include customer payments, such as deposits. Hindi pwedeng isama sa RAB ang mga assets na ang pinambayad ay customer deposits at ibang liabilities na hindi pinondohan ng MERALCO. This amendment would have prevented MERALCO from including assets they did not pay for in their rate calculations. This is a critical point, dahil it is clear that MERALCO has been padding the list of assets entitled to profits by including those that were purchased with customer deposits, provisions for losses, and other sources of finance not owned by MERALCO. These amendments would not have been unreasonable or unfair to MERALCO. They simply ensure accountability and transparency. These amendments would have guaranteed that the rates charged to consumers are just and fair. These pro-people provisions are not absurd, nor are they anti-business. And I cannot agree that providing a definition of Regulatory Asset Base in Meralco's franchise will somehow reduce the flexibility of ERC. On the contrary, we need stronger protections and guidelines, set in law, so that consumers will be protected, even when regulatory agencies fail, refuse to, or are unable to act. Mr. President, we should not reward Meralco's misdeeds with a brand new legislative franchise - a few years before its existing one expires. Few years, Mr. President. Isoli muna nila ang bilyon-bilyong sobrang kinulekta nila sa taumbayan.

