February 3, 2025 BONG REVILLA PUSHES STRONGER INFRA DEVELOPMENT IN COUNTRYSIDES SENATE Committee on Public Works Chairman Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Monday (February 3) pushed for the acceleration of infrastructure development throughout the country. During the public hearing conducted by the Committee, Bong Revilla led the deliberation of several local public works bills aiming to bring stronger infrastructure development in the countryside. The committee tackled various legislative measures seeking to create new district engineering offices, convert existing roads, construction of new roads, rehabilitation and improvement of roads, and naming and renaming of roads. "Ang kahalagahan ng mga local bills na ito ay ang pagbibigay oportunidad at papaigting ng suporta sa mga lokal upang mabigyan sila ng dagdag na kakayanan at kapasidad na pagyabungin ang kanilang mga sari-sariling pag-unlad. Tulad ng imprastraktura, nagsisilbi tayong tulay tungo sa pagkamit nila ng kanilang mga inaasam. We are assisting them, towards the full realization of their maximum potentials to development," the solon said in his opening statement. The veteran lawmaker highlighted the importance of boosting local infrastructure development to pump prime to the economy in the countryside. "Napaka-importante na sumusuporta tayo sa mga lokal na panukala para paigtingin at palakasin lalo ang mga infra projects sa iba't ibang panig ng ating bansa. As the chairman of the Senate Public Works Committee, it is my duty to the Filipino people to help improve their lives by bringing them more infrastructure projects. Kapag tinutulungan natin ang countryside na lumago lalo, walang Pilipinong maiiwan sa pag-unlad," Bong Revilla said. The following measures were discussed: ● Naming and renaming of roads (Congressman Allen Salas Quimpo National Highway, Ma. Bernardita B. Ramos Highway, Congressman Arcadio H. Gorriceta Avenue, Mayong Rodriguez Avenue, Dominador Gomez Diversion Road, Benjamin Pongos Avenue);

● Conversion to national roads (Comun-Inarado Junction to Camalig, Albay; Daraga-Legazpi Diversion Road; Daraga-Pilar Diversion Road; Mayon Southeast Quadrant Road; Camalig Bypass Road; Tourism Mega Highway; Road from Comun-Inarado Junction to Camalig and Daraga; Maharlika Junction; and Daang Maharlika Junction to Tabontabon);

● Creation/relocation of district engineering offices (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Bukidnon, Camarines Norte, Davao de Oro, and in BARMM);

● Construction of roads (San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan, Mandaue City in Cebu, and Balo-i in Lanao del Norte); and

● Road repair, rehabilitation and improvement (Roman Superhighway in Bataan)

