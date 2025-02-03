Monaghan Medical Honored as Company of the Year by the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an Awards Banquet held on Friday, January 31, 2025, Monaghan Medical was named Company of the Year by the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented to Andy Sepcie, Vice President of Operations, and his team, recognizing the company's significant contributions to the Plattsburgh community, local economy, and industry.

ABOUT MONAGHAN MEDICAL

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with quality, researched, and innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

Monaghan Medical demonstrates its commitment to community through various initiatives including staff fundraising, educational scholarships for local students, and university capstone projects that provide valuable learning experiences for the next generation.

Monaghan’s deep roots in Plattsburgh reflect their commitment to the community’s well-being and growth. In 2020, Monaghan built a new manufacturing facility, demonstrating their commitment to building the future of their business in a community that has been integral to their success. The expansion not only enabled them to meet the growing demand for their products but also created additional job opportunities, further contributing to the local economy.

In 2023, the facility achieved ISO 14001 certification, recognizing efforts to minimize their environmental footprint through sustainable practices and initiatives. Their supply chain, spanning the US and Canada, is designed to ensure the highest quality while reducing their carbon footprint. Monaghan remains committed to maintaining environmentally responsible operations and contributing to a healthier planet.

Andy Sepcie, Vice President of Operations, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Being named Company of the Year by the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce is an incredible honor. It underscores the importance of our commitment to the community and our ongoing efforts to make a positive impact. We are proud to be part of such a vibrant and supportive community.”

For more information about Monaghan Medical Corporation and their products, please visit www.monaghanmed.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Sepcie

Vice President of Operations

Monaghan Medical Corporation

Phone: (518) 634-8199

Email: asepcie@monaghanmed.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/383467a5-e6aa-4b86-a296-d71d84587ff2

Monaghan Medical Corporation Monaghan Medical Corporation with employees at company headquarters in Plattsburgh, New York

