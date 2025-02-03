Docket Number:
The increased number of automated plasma collection devices with  varying capacities for tailoring each collection to the specific  donor has resulted in the existence of multiple Food and Drug  Administration (FDA) approved nomograms which specify, for each  piece of equipment, the maximum volume of plasma to be harvested  from each donor category. Current considerations in determining  the volume of plasma to be collected include sex, height,  weight, hematocrit, and in some centers, the length of time in  process or the number of cycles. Because multiple equipment  types commonly coexist in a location, the potential for error  due to application of an inappropriate nomogram is significantly  increased. The use of various anticoagulant solutions, differing concentrations of the anticoagulant, and a range of anticoagulant to plasma ratios, additionally complicates some schema and  creates additional opportunity for error.

