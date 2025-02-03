Crowd Analytics Market is likely to expand US$ 5.7 billion at 20.4% CAGR by 2030

Crowd Analytics Market

Rise in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, growth in IoT adoption

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $912.68 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, upsurge in the number of airlines and train passengers, rising concerns of security and surveillance, and growth in IoT adoption across several industry verticals are the major drivers of the global crowd analytics market. However, the lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and increase in ICT spending across developed nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 301 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2186 By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to grow a fastest CAGR during the crowd analytics market forecast period. The cloud-based deployment model does not involve capital cost and is low on maintenance requirements. Hence, it is mostly preferred by SMEs. Direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost effectiveness of cloud deployment are some of the advantages offered by this model, which are anticipated to boost the 0 market growth.On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the most lucrative segment and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crowd-analytics-market/purchase-options The global crowd analytics market size is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment model, application, end user, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐃 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐍𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐄, 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐃 𝐃𝐘𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋, 𝐆𝐄𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓, 𝐀𝐆𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐆𝐌𝐁𝐇, 𝐌𝐈𝐑𝐀, 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀𝐇 𝐒𝐈𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐎𝐊𝐈𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐆𝐈𝐓𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2186 Based on application, the market is segmented into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. The mobility & tracking segment held the largest share in 2016, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% through 2022.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2186 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The global crowd analytics market share is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Business Analytics Software Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-analytics-software-market-to-reach-177-00-bn-globally-by-2030-at-11-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301493913.html Speech Analytics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/02/16/2609432/0/en/Speech-Analytics-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-4-9-Billion-by-2031-Says-AMR.html Emotion Analytics Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/07/2602852/0/en/Emotion-Analytics-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-10-51-Billion-by-2031-Says-AMR.html

