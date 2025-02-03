Global Hemp Protein Powder Market to Reach USD 1,031.1 Million by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand for Plant-Based Nutrition | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The applications of hemp protein powder market are expanding rapidly, moving beyond health supplements to become a versatile ingredient in smoothies, baked goods, functional foods, and even personal care products. This versatility drives its adoption across a wide range of consumer segments globally as more people become aware of hemp protein’s health benefits and sustainability.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemp protein powder market is projected to reach USD 1,031.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from USD 423.7 million in 2025. Hemp protein is a complete protein source, containing all nine essential amino acids vital for human health. Rich in high-quality protein, fiber, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, magnesium, and iron, it supports overall well-being. Its high digestibility and allergen-free properties make it ideal for diet-conscious consumers. The market growth is fueled by increasing awareness of functional foods, fitness nutrition, and the rising focus on heart health and weight management.

This growth is largely fueled by the increasing demand for plant-based protein options among health-conscious consumers, including vegans and vegetarians. Known for its impressive nutritional profile, hemp protein powder is packed with essential amino acids, fiber, and omega fatty acids, making it a popular choice for individuals focused on fitness, muscle development, weight management, and overall health. Additionally, hemp protein’s appeal is enhanced by its eco-friendly nature, as it has a much lower environmental footprint compared to traditional animal-based proteins, aligning with the rising consumer shift towards sustainability.

Overview of the Market:

The global hemp protein powder market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing consumer preference for plant-based and sustainable protein sources. Hemp protein, derived from hemp seeds, is gaining traction due to its rich nutritional profile, high digestibility, and environmental benefits compared to animal-based protein sources. The market is expected to witness a robust CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by expanding applications in functional foods, dietary supplements, and sports nutrition.

Market Demand and Growth Factors:

Rising Adoption of Plant-Based Diets – The growing vegan and vegetarian population globally is propelling the demand for sustainable protein sources like hemp protein powder. Expanding Health and Wellness Industry – Consumers are increasingly prioritizing protein-rich, organic, and non-GMO food products, fueling the demand for hemp protein. Advancements in Product Formulations – Innovations in hemp protein powder formulations, such as flavor enhancements and improved solubility, are boosting market penetration. Environmental Sustainability – Hemp cultivation requires minimal water and pesticides, making it a preferred choice among eco-conscious consumers and businesses.

Key Takeaways for Investors:

The global hemp protein powder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of USD 1,031.1 million by 2035.

during the forecast period, reaching a market valuation of India hemp protein powder is poised to experience a CAGR of 15.4% till 2035.

Italy is poised to witness at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period.

UK is poised to attain at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2035.

The USA is expected achieve a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period.

Hemp protein powder market size in Germany will grow at around 8% CAGR till 2035.

North America and Europe lead the market due to a strong consumer base for plant-based products, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative region.

Strategic collaborations, new product launches, and increasing retail availability are shaping competitive dynamics in the industry.

The rising use of hemp protein in sports nutrition and functional food sectors presents new investment opportunities.



"The hemp protein powder market is set for remarkable growth due to increasing consumer preference for plant-based proteins and sustainable nutrition. As companies continue to innovate and regulatory landscapes become more favorable, investors have a promising opportunity to tap into this expanding sector.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Regional Analysis of the Hemp Protein Powder Market

1. North America: Leading the Global Market

North America dominates the global hemp protein powder market, driven by a strong consumer shift toward plant-based nutrition and increasing demand for organic, non-GMO, and clean-label products. The United States and Canada are key markets, benefiting from well-established hemp cultivation regulations, advanced food processing technologies, and the growing adoption of functional foods and sports nutrition. Additionally, the legalization of hemp-derived products in various U.S. states has further accelerated market growth.

2. Europe: Rising Demand for Sustainable and Vegan Protein Sources

Europe is another major market, with Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading the demand for hemp protein powder. The region’s strict environmental policies, high consumer awareness of sustainable agriculture, and increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets are driving the market forward. European consumers are actively seeking natural and organic protein sources, supporting the rapid expansion of hemp-based food and beverage products.

3. Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market with Expanding Health Awareness

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for hemp protein powder, with China, India, Japan, and Australia playing significant roles. Growing health consciousness, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes are propelling demand for nutrient-rich and functional foods. In China and India, the shift toward plant-based diets and the rise of fitness and wellness trends are driving sales. Additionally, Australia’s strong hemp farming industry and supportive regulations contribute to regional growth.

4. Latin America: Increasing Interest in Natural and Superfood Nutrition

Latin America is experiencing steady growth, particularly in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, where there is increasing consumer interest in natural, organic, and superfood-based nutrition. The expanding fitness and wellness industry in these countries, along with rising demand for alternative protein sources, is fueling market expansion. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture also support hemp protein powder production.

5. Middle East & Africa: Growing Awareness and Market Expansion

The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing gradual growth, mainly driven by rising health consciousness and increasing demand for dietary supplements. Countries such as South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are showing interest in alternative plant-based proteins, particularly among health-focused consumers and athletes. While regulatory frameworks for hemp-based products are still evolving, growing consumer awareness is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.





Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for hemp protein powder market consists of both well-established health and wellness brands and emerging companies specializing in plant-based nutrition. Major players include Manitoba Harvest, Nutiva, Navitas Organics, and Bob’s Red Mill, each of which has developed unique strategies to increase its footprint and revenue share.

Additionally, another common practice to increase visibility and gain consumer confidence is through collaborations with fitness influencers and other plant-based brands. In this competitive space, the steady evolution is sure to be dictated by consumer demands for health, sustainability, and innovation.

Hemp Protein Powder Market Segmentation

By Nature:

In terms of nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.

By Flavor:

In terms of flavor, the market is segmented into flavored and unflavored

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is segmented into functional beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and personal care.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores.

By Region:

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa.

