Improving safety along Brighton Road

Release date: 02/02/25

The Hon. Catherine King MP

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government

The Hon. Tom Koutsantonis MP

SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

New traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Brighton Road, Ocean Boulevard and Scholefield Road in South Australia to improve safety for road users, pedestrians and cyclists.

This work forms part of a $30 million upgrade to two intersections along Brighton Road with upgrades already delivered at the intersection of Brighton Road and Edwards Street.

As traffic demand has grown and with new development in the area, getting access to the arterial road network for communities in Seacliff, Kingston Park and Marino has become increasingly difficult and dangerous.

The Ocean Boulevard carries around 30 000 vehicles a day and Scholefield Road carries around 4,000 vehicles each day.

The new traffic signals will maintain a consistent and reliable level of service and access for these communities whilst improving pedestrian and cyclist access and safety through the creation of a new signalised crossing of Brighton Road / Ocean Boulevard.

Design development is planned throughout 2025, with a possible construction start date mid-2026 and completion late 2026 to early 2027.

The Australian and South Australian governments have each contributed $15 million to fund the $30 million Brighton Road Intersection Improvements project.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King

“Funding the intersection upgrade is an important investment in making sure people can get to where they want to go and home again safely.

“We have listened to the local community, particularly the messages from Louise Miller-Frost and Alex Dighton about the need for these traffic signals.

“South Australians deserve quality infrastructure and the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments are partnering to making this happen.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis

“The intersection of Scholefield Road and Ocean Boulevard is the primary access point onto the arterial road network for the Kingston Park and Marino community.

“We know this intersection is already causing access issues due to traffic volumes and the Villawood and Seacliff developments currently underway will only add to that, particularly during peak hours.

“We committed to look into solutions and I’m delighted the Albanese Government has partnered with us to make this happen.”

Attributable to the Federal Member for Boothby Louise Miller-Frost

“Traffic lights and upgrades at the intersection of Brighton Road, Ocean Boulevard and Schofield Road at Seacliff will significantly reduce congestion and improve safety for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

“I’ve heard what communities in Seacliff, Kingston Park and Marino have to say, and am pleased that the Albanese Labor Government is delivering this in partnership with the Malinauskas Government.”

Attributable to the South Australian Member for Black Alex Dighton

“My community has consistently raised with me concerns over the difficulty of access at this intersection due to traffic volumes on Ocean Boulevard, which carries around 30,000 vehicles a day at this location.

“I’m delighted that the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments have followed through on this commitment to the community to properly consider solutions and ensure funding to make sure this gets done.”