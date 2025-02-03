People before profits - trains are back in public hands

The Malinauskas Labor Government has returned Adelaide’s train services to public hands, completing an historic reversal of the Liberals’ privatisation that puts South Australians back in control of their essential rail services.

Increased security and CCTV headline benefits for commuters as rail operations are returned to public control four years after they were sold off by the Marshall government - despite the former Liberal premier’s pledge that he didn’t have a privatisation agenda.

The return of train services to public hands today – with trams to follow later this year – realises a major Malinauskas Labor Government election commitment.

The State Government announced in April last year that it had reached agreements with the private rail operators to bring train and tram services back into public hands in line with Labor’s pledge – which was made before the private contracts were ever signed. Under these agreements, the State Government will not pay any break fees.

A trained and skilled workforce will deliver a smooth transition for customers.

A full complement of drivers, controllers, supervisors and shift managers accepted employment offers with the State Government well ahead of schedule in an emphatic vote of confidence to transfer rail operations.

Commuters can now have confidence that all revenue is re-invested into a safer and more reliable public transport system, rather than into company profits.

In a boost to security and compliance, the State Government is funding 31 additional Passenger Service Assistant roles to supplement the current on-board PSA presence on train services, particularly after 7pm.

Damningly, the Marshall government’s rail privatisation model included a reduction in the number of PSA roles on the network, from 93 to 63. This cost cutting was to be achieved by removing the requirement for PSAs on services after 7pm each night which would have impacted customer security and safety.

In a win for commuters, the Malinauskas Government is also improving amenities at railway stations across a cleaner, greener metropolitan rail network.

Over a dozen upgrades from Gawler Central to Woodlands Park Railway Station have already been completed, while improvements to Alberton, Clarence Park and Marino Railway Stations will be completed by 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is an historic day for South Australia.

Bringing a privatised service back into public hands is a remarkable achievement, and one that will benefit South Australians each and every day.

We were very clear when the former Marshall administration abandoned its pledge for no privatisations that, if elected, a Labor Government would bring these services back into public ownership.

Today we honour that promise – and in so doing we are creating a lasting public transport legacy of rail services owned and operated by and for South Australians.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

People want essential services to be operated and owned by the State Government and that’s what we’ve delivered, as promised.

This commitment is not a reflection of Keolis Downer’s capability as a service provider and we thank them for their cooperation throughout this process.

However, the reality is, when you privatise a service, you pay for the private operator’s profit margin that’s built into the price for service.

Taxpayer money should be re-invested to improve services. That is exactly what we’re doing – we’re putting people before profits to deliver a reliable, safer and secure service.

We will be increasing safety through additional Passenger Service Assistants on our trains and trams that address the previous Marshall Government’s cuts.

We are improving amenities at railway stations, and increasing CCTV operations.

I want to thank the drivers and other service staff who have flocked to take up this opportunity to operate a rail network that is, from today, back in public hands.

Attributable to Rail, Tram and Bus Union SA secretary Darren Phillips

Public Transport is a vital service that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, eases road congestion and enhances the liveability of our city.

Bringing operations back into public hands means we can focus on improving and growing our public transport network for South Australians, rather than diverting public funds to private operators and overseas shareholders.

This transition marks a new era for South Australia’s transport system - one that prioritises people over profits.