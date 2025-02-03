Remote South Australian island to become a haven for the rehabilitation of nationally endangered species

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP

Minister for Environment and Water

The Hon Susan Close MP

Deputy Premier

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments are investing $4.8 million to create an island refuge for nationally threatened mammals, including the banded hare-wallaby, on Flinders Island off South Australia’s west coast.

At nearly 4000 hectares, Flinders Island is South Australia’s fourth largest island and is surrounded by the Investigator Group Marine Park protected area. It features 50 kilometres of diverse coastline and native vegetation covering about 75 per cent of the island, making it an ideal haven for some of our threatened species.

This project will commence shortly with a pest eradication program to allow for the reintroduction of a number of threatened native animals, some of which once inhabited the island.

The island is privately-owned by the Woolford family, who are dedicated to creating a space for threatened species and are working with a skilled team of ecologists to enhance the island’s ecosystem. Currently, visitors from around the world visit the island to appreciate its stunning natural environment and play a key role in protecting the island from unwanted pests and diseases.

Targeted eradication operations will run until December 2025 in an attempt to rid the island of feral cats, rats and mice. The baiting operations will occur outside of shorebird and seabird breeding seasons.

Subfossil remains of native mammals, including the tammar wallaby and southern brown bandicoot, indicate the diverse range of small mammals that once inhabited the island but became extinct there after the pests were introduced in the mid-1900s.

In South Australia, more than 1,100 of our plants and animal species are listed as threatened under SA’s National Parks and Wildlife Act. Since European settlement, an estimated 73 species have become extinct in South Australia.

The Albanese Government is investing $3.8 million for the project under their $224 million Saving Our Native Species program, with the remaining $1 million provided by the Malinauskas Government through the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board.

Quotes

Attributable to Tanya Plibersek

Australia is home to unique and precious plants and animals. This is a fantastic example of governments and communities working together to better protect some of our most vulnerable animals.

After a decade of neglect under the Liberals, Labor is doing more than ever to better protect nature. We’re investing over $550 million to better protect threatened native plants and animals, and tackle the feral animals and weeds killing our native species.

Congratulations to the Woolford family, the South Australian Government, and the local community for the vision and planning that has brought this about. I’ve seen first-hand the difference that feral eradication has made to places like Lord Howe Island. It is transformative.

Attributable to Karen Grogan, Senator for South Australia

Regional South Australia is unique and spectacular, and so are the native species that call it home.

The Albanese and Malinauskas governments are committed to protecting local environment, and creating refuges for species for generations to come.

I am proud to be part of a Government that is working to protect the environment with real meaningful action and investment.

Attributable to Susan Close

The Flinders Island Safe Haven project is vital because there are few places in Australia which provide such a unique opportunity for us to protect our important native wildlife as we strive for zero extinctions.

South Australia’s fourth largest island will be secured into Australia’s network of safe havens for endangered species and these efforts will help ensure that the animals thrive into the future.

This project is a wonderful partnership between the Australian Government, South Australian Government, Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board and the Woolford family to stimulate conservation while continuing to provide a unique nature-based tourism opportunity.

Attributable to Jonathan Clark, General Manager, Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board

The Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board is proud to be part of the jointly delivered stage two and three of the Flinders Island Safe Haven Project. This is a significant opportunity to lead by example in South Australia to develop and test the methods for large scale island and safe haven best practise rodent and feral cat control.

It is wonderful to see investment in the region working closely with the Woolfords and the local Elliston community to ensure the long-term conservation of Flinders Island, recognising the importance of the island as a Safe Haven climate critical habitat.

The project realises the critical need to provide refuge and offer long term opportunities for species to adapt and persist, particularly working with landowners in a modern conservation model.

Attributable to Jonas Woolford

We, the Woolford family, are very excited about the opportunity to convert Flinders Island into a safe haven.

It has been many years in the planning for us, transitioning from farming to tourism and conservation.

We really appreciate collaborating with the Commonwealth and South Australian governments to achieve this massive project and mutual objective.

Sharing the conservation results with a like-minded community is our intention - being mindful that to ensure the legacy and investment of this project, biosecurity by us and all visitors is our ongoing responsibility.