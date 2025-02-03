Nominations now open for SA volunteer awards

Release date: 03/02/25

South Australians are invited to highlight the hard work of outstanding individuals or groups by nominating them for this year’s South Australian Volunteer Awards.

Volunteers play a crucial role in strengthening communities and these awards honour and celebrate their vital contribution to the community.

People can nominate themselves or another group or individual they know in the following categories:

The Joy Noble Medal - South Australia’s highest distinction for an individual volunteer.

‘The Andamooka’ Community Project Award - Recognising a community or group volunteer project of significant community benefit.

The Young Volunteer Award – Honouring an impressive young volunteer aged 12 to 25.

The Excellence in Volunteer Management Award - Honouring a volunteer manager for their outstanding contribution to the profession.

The Premier’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – Recognising the community contribution of a South Australian for-profit business.

This year marks 20 years of the South Australian Volunteer Awards.

This milestone is testament to the ongoing dedication of the individuals, groups and businesses that make volunteering an integral part of our state’s culture.

The 2025 South Australian Volunteer Awards will take place on 22 May at the National Wine Centre, coinciding with National Volunteer Week, which runs from 19 - 25 May.

South Australia boasts a 950,000-strong cohort of people who volunteer either formally or informally.

Collectively, their efforts contribute a staggering 223 million hours of unpaid work each year, generating $36 billion in social and economic benefit.

Help to recognise unsung heroes in the community by nominating an exceptional volunteer or group for the South Australian Volunteer Awards.

Nominations close Sunday 30 March. For more information, visit: vsant.org.au/savolunteerawards.

The awards are presented by Volunteering SA&NT and are supported by the South Australian Government.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

This year, as we mark the 20th anniversary of these awards, we celebrate the nearly one million volunteers who help our state grow stronger and more connected every day.

South Australia’s volunteers are often the quiet champions of change in our communities and continue to demonstrate remarkable generosity through their efforts.

The volunteer sector has faced its challenges, but South Australia continues to punch above its weight when it comes to giving back.

I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to nominate a deserving individual or group and help shine a spotlight on their invaluable contributions.

Attributable to Hamilton Calder, Chief Executive, Volunteering SA&NT

The South Australian Volunteer Awards stand as a tribute to the incredible individuals who go above and beyond to create positive change.

We commend the State Government on 20 years of formally recognising volunteer excellence and are thrilled to participate in this milestone.

We look forward to another year of incredible nominations that celebrate the best of our communities.

Every nomination is a story of kindness and dedication. We can’t wait to celebrate this year’s inspiring volunteers.