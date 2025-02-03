Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B1000709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 2/2/25 at 2137 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 6 northbound off ramp for I-91

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Leblanc

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: WRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 5 and the bottom of the off ramp for Exit 6 on I-91, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Leblanc (25) of Orleans, VT. While speaking with officers and medical personnel, Leblanc began experiencing heavy signs of impairment and was transported to Springfield Hospital for evaluation. Leblanc was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Investigation into the crash is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at 0830 hours

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600