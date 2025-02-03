Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,323 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B1000709                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks                            

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/25 at 2137 hours

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Rockingham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 6 northbound off ramp for I-91

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Leblanc

AGE: 25    

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drug

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: WRX

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 5 and the bottom of the off ramp for Exit 6 on I-91, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Leblanc (25) of Orleans, VT. While speaking with officers and medical personnel, Leblanc began experiencing heavy signs of impairment and was transported to Springfield Hospital for evaluation. Leblanc was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Investigation into the crash is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at 0830 hours  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more