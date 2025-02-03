Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drug Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B1000709
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2/2/25 at 2137 hours
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Rockingham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 6 northbound off ramp for I-91
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Leblanc
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: WRX
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police and Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on US Route 5 and the bottom of the off ramp for Exit 6 on I-91, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicholas Leblanc (25) of Orleans, VT. While speaking with officers and medical personnel, Leblanc began experiencing heavy signs of impairment and was transported to Springfield Hospital for evaluation. Leblanc was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 25th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Investigation into the crash is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2025 at 0830 hours
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.