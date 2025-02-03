APIDM Reflects on a Year of Achievements and Sets the Course for 2025

Certification Ceremony for 2024 featured 205 newly graduated digital marketing professionals

APIDM celebrates a year of milestones, expanding digital marketing education in Sri Lanka and beyond, with AI-driven innovations and global alumni success.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asia Pacific Institute of Digital Marketing (APIDM) has concluded a landmark year in 2024, marking significant milestones in digital marketing education and professional upskilling. The institute’s 11th Certification Ceremony, held on November 3rd at Marino Beach Hotel, Colombo, celebrated the achievements of 200 newly qualified digital marketing professionals, expanding APIDM’s global network to an impressive 1,643 #APIDMQualified professionals.The event underscored APIDM’s continued commitment to equipping industry professionals with the latest digital marketing skills. As a leading provider of digital marketing courses in Sri Lanka , APIDM introduced the Data Science Mastery Program, a collaboration with Dialog Enterprises. This initiative reflects APIDM’s vision of integrating data science with digital marketing, ensuring professionals are well-prepared to navigate the increasingly data-driven business landscape.Guest of Honour Gamika de Silva, Group CMO of Janashakthi Group, addressed the audience, emphasizing the growing need for specialized skills in digital marketing. APIDM’s Co-founder and CEO, Amitha Amarasinghe , along with faculty members and industry leaders, also attended, reaffirming the institute’s role as a driving force in digital marketing education across the Asia Pacific region.A Growing Global PresenceWith over a decade of experience in digital marketing education, APIDM has established itself as a trusted training provider. The institute’s impact is evident in its alumni network, with over 1,250 graduates actively contributing to businesses worldwide. According to LinkedIn data, APIDM alumni are making significant strides in key global markets, including the UAE (97 professionals), Australia (81), Canada (33), and the UK (49), in addition to many holding influential roles in Sri Lanka’s leading organizations such as Dialog Axiata PLC, Dilmah Tea, the Capital Maharaja Group, the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, Ogilvy Digital Sri Lanka, and Sampath Bank.Embracing AI in Digital Marketing EducationIn 2024, APIDM continued its leadership in AI-driven education, building on the success of its pioneering “Generative AI in Modern Marketing” program, launched in 2023. The program, led by industry experts including AI Implementation Specialist Isar Meitis and APIDM’s Co-founder Amitha Amarasinghe, equips students with the knowledge and practical applications of AI in marketing strategies.A major announcement at this year’s graduation ceremony was the introduction of ALGO (APIDM’s Learning Guide Operator), an AI-powered learning companion designed to enhance students’ educational experiences. ALGO will soon be integrated into APIDM’s Learning Management System, providing personalized support and guidance, further cementing the institute’s commitment to innovation in digital marketing education.Looking Ahead to 2025As APIDM looks to 2025, the institute remains dedicated to bridging the skill gaps in the digital marketing industry. Plans for the upcoming year include expanding its curriculum to include more specialized courses in performance marketing , eCommerce analytics, and AI in marketing. APIDM will also continue fostering international collaborations and strengthening its alumni support network to ensure lifelong learning opportunities for its graduates.Reflecting on the past year, CEO Amitha Amarasinghe stated, “The digital marketing landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and APIDM is committed to staying ahead of the curve. Our focus remains on providing professionals with cutting-edge skills and ensuring they are well-equipped to drive success in their respective fields.”With a growing global network, an ever-evolving curriculum, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, APIDM is set to make 2025 another groundbreaking year in digital marketing education.

