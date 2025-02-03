Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2024

MACAU, February 3 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 2.7% year-on-year to MOP763 in 2024. After discounting the effect of inflation, the average real wage index of construction workers (92.6) went down by 3% in 2024. The average price index of construction materials for residential buildings was 123.6, down by 1.2%.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average daily wages of construction workers increased by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP777, and the real wage index (94.4) rose by 1.6%. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings dropped by 0.7% to 123.0.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of plant operators (MOP884), water / gas pipe installers (MOP890) and structural iron erectors (MOP794) rose by 6.8%, 2.5% and 0.9% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, while the wages of concrete formwork carpenters (MOP783) and fire service mechanics (MOP837) fell by 3.8% and 2.8% respectively.

As regards construction materials, the average prices of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,298 per tonne) and concrete (MOP1,083 per cubic metre) decreased by 1% and 0.1% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter. With respect to the price indices, the indices of equipment, timber and concrete fell by 1.4%, 1.1% and 0.1% respectively.