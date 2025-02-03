Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2024
MACAU, February 3 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 2.7% year-on-year to MOP763 in 2024. After discounting the effect of inflation, the average real wage index of construction workers (92.6) went down by 3% in 2024. The average price index of construction materials for residential buildings was 123.6, down by 1.2%.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the average daily wages of construction workers increased by 1.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP777, and the real wage index (94.4) rose by 1.6%. Meanwhile, the price index of construction materials for residential buildings dropped by 0.7% to 123.0.
In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of plant operators (MOP884), water / gas pipe installers (MOP890) and structural iron erectors (MOP794) rose by 6.8%, 2.5% and 0.9% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, while the wages of concrete formwork carpenters (MOP783) and fire service mechanics (MOP837) fell by 3.8% and 2.8% respectively.
As regards construction materials, the average prices of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,298 per tonne) and concrete (MOP1,083 per cubic metre) decreased by 1% and 0.1% respectively quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter. With respect to the price indices, the indices of equipment, timber and concrete fell by 1.4%, 1.1% and 0.1% respectively.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.