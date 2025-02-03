Monetary and financial statistics – December 2024

MACAU, February 3 - According to statistics released today (3 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in December 2024. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation remained stable whereas demand deposits grew 6.6%. M1 thus increased 4.7% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.2%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.6% from a month ago to MOP784.0 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 grew 5.8% and 8.0% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.8%, 45.7%, 6.1% and 14.1% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits grew 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP763.3 billion whereas non-resident deposits dropped 4.0% to MOP298.3 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 5.6% to MOP211.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,272.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.2%, 46.7%, 7.6% and 24.2% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.4% from a month ago to MOP516.3 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “exhibition and conference” and “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” grew at respective rates of 2.0% and 1.9% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “manufacturing” and “construction” fell 14.8% and 2.8% respectively. On the other hand, external loans increased 2.1% to MOP498.0 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector rose 0.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,014.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.2%, 44.4%, 12.2% and 17.7% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-December 2024, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 54.1% at end-November to 53.0%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 79.3% to 79.7%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 68.1% and 60.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 5.5% from a month ago.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly