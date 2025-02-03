A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Real Estate, Building and Construction Industry Awards 2025

Distinguished International Real Estate Design Competition Welcomes Late Submissions Until February 28, 2025 for Its Annual Recognition Program

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award , a highly regarded recognition program for excellence in real estate design and development, has announced its final call for late entries. The competition, established in 2008, provides a platform for Real Estate Designers , Architectural Firms, and Development Companies to showcase their innovative projects on an international stage. This prestigious accolade celebrates outstanding achievements in construction and real estate design through a comprehensive evaluation process that emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and architectural excellence.The award program has consistently recognized exceptional projects that demonstrate innovation and excellence in real estate design. Notable past laureates include Wang Dan and Zhang Jiyu for their Feng Yong Chao Yang Residential Community, PTW Architects for the Future Is Boundless Residence, and Yiwen Yu for the Quzhou Lixian Future Community Commercial Housing. These projects exemplify the competition's commitment to advancing architectural innovation while prioritizing sustainable development and community well-being.Entries are welcomed across multiple categories, including residential developments, commercial properties, sustainable housing, and urban regeneration projects. The competition accepts submissions for projects completed within the past decade, with no geographic restrictions. Participants must submit high-quality visual documentation, including exterior and interior photographs, along with detailed project descriptions. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.The evaluation process employs a blind peer-review system, where entries are assessed by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. Projects are evaluated based on twenty distinct criteria, including innovative use of space, sustainable design implementation, architectural excellence, and integration with surrounding environment. This methodology ensures a fair and comprehensive assessment of each submission.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, international visibility through exhibitions, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive the award trophy, printed certificates, and invitation to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The award provides extensive media coverage through press releases, design interviews, and global PR campaigns.The A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award program aims to advance the field of real estate design by recognizing projects that enhance living spaces and contribute to sustainable urban development. Through celebrating excellence in design, the program encourages innovation that benefits communities and promotes environmental responsibility in construction practices.Real Estate Designers, Architectural Firms, and Development Companies seeking international recognition for their innovative projects are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design AwardThe A' Construction and Real Estate Projects Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in real estate design and development. The competition provides architects, designers, and developers with opportunities to showcase innovative projects that advance the field of real estate design. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a commitment to ethical judging processes, the award program aims to identify and celebrate projects that combine architectural excellence with sustainable practices and social responsibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, stands as a prestigious international design recognition program. Operating since 2008, the competition evaluates entries through blind peer-review processes by expert jury panels across multiple design disciplines. The program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects. Through its comprehensive award package and extensive promotional activities, the A' Design Award helps create global appreciation for design excellence while fostering innovation that benefits communities worldwide.



