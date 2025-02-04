Feed Binders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Key Market Driver in Feed Binders Industry 2025: Rising Consumption Of Livestock-Based Products Leads Industry Growth

It will grow to $8.33 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The feed binders market has seen significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $5.96 billion in 2024 to $6.33 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rising demand for animal nutrition, the growth of livestock farming, regulatory support, and an increased focus on animal health.

How Big Is the Global Feed Binders Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The feed binders market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $8.33 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as population growth, urbanization, rising income levels, environmental sustainability, and the globalization of livestock farming. Key trends in the forecast period include a growing demand for natural and organic binders, a focus on specialty feed binders, the integration of functional ingredients, technological advancements in manufacturing, and an increase in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Feed Binders Market?

The growing consumption of livestock-based products is expected to drive the growth of the feed binders market in the future. Livestock-based products include animal-derived items such as meat, poultry (meat and eggs), fish, shellfish, and dairy products (milk and cheese). Feed binders are added to livestock feed to bind mycotoxins and prevent them from entering the bloodstream, where they could cause severe harm to the animals.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Feed Binders Market Share?

Major companies operating in the feed binders market include The Emsland Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Roquette Frères, Borregaard ASA

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Feed Binders Market Size?

Product innovations are a significant trend gaining traction in the feed binder market. Leading companies in the market are concentrating on developing new products to maintain their competitive edge.

How Is the Global Feed Binders Market Segmented?

The feed binders market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums And Starches, Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids, Molasses, Clay, Other Types

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Moists, Pellets, Crumbles

Subsegments:

1) By Lignosulfonates: Sodium Lignosulfonate, Calcium Lignosulfonate

2) By Plant Gums And Starches: guar gum, Xanthan Gum, Agar, Starch-Based Binders

3) By Gelatin And Other Hydrocolloids: Gelatin, Carrageenan, Pectin

4) By Molasses: Sugarcane Molasses, Sugar Beet Molasses

5) By Clay: Bentonite, Kaolin

6) By Other Types: Seaweed Extracts, Other Natural Binders

The Leading Region in the Feed Binders Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed binders market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Feed Binders Market?

Feed binders are ingredients added to animal feed to improve its performance. They help maintain the structure and consistency of the feed by keeping its components intact and preventing the breakdown of feed ingredients. Additionally, feed binders contribute to better livestock health, reduce the risk of diseases, and enhance the stability of the feed.

