Global Continuous Delivery Market Forecast To Reach $12.31 Billion By 2029 With 23.6% Annual Growth

Continuous Delivery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The continuous delivery market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $4.43 billion in 2024 to $5.27 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth in the past period can be linked to agile development practices, the demand for quicker time-to-market, the need for software automation, the increasing complexity of software development, and a stronger focus on DevOps culture.

How Big Is the Global Continuous Delivery Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The continuous delivery market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $12.31 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rise of microservices architecture, the adoption of machine learning in continuous delivery, a stronger focus on security within DevOps pipelines, and the growth of edge computing and distributed systems. Key trends expected during this period include the use of GitOps for continuous delivery, shift-left testing and quality assurance, container orchestration in delivery pipelines, serverless computing for event-driven architectures, and CI/CD for multi-cloud environments.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Continuous Delivery Market?

The increasing adoption of automation is anticipated to drive the continued growth of the continuous delivery market. Automation involves technological applications that need minimal or no human involvement. Continuous delivery leverages automation to streamline the software process by automatically deploying all code changes to testing and production environments, thus enhancing the efficiency of software testing.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Continuous Delivery Market Share?

Major companies operating in the continuous delivery market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, XebiaLabs Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Continuous Delivery Market Size?

Technological advancement is a major trend gaining traction in the continuous delivery market. Leading companies are launching new technologies, such as Cloud Deploy, which offers self-managed continuous delivery solutions, to maintain their market position.

How Is the Global Continuous Delivery Market Segmented?

The continuous delivery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pipeline Stages: Source Stage, Build Stage, Test Stage, Deploy Stage

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

4) By End User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Source Stage: Version Control Systems, Source Code Management Tools

2) By Build Stage: Build Automation Tools, continuous integration tools

3) By Test Stage: Automated Testing Tools, Performance Testing Tools, Security Testing Tools

4) By Deploy Stage: Continuous Deployment Tools, Release Management Tools, Configuration Management Tools

The Leading Region in the Continuous Delivery Market is:

North America was the largest region in the continuous delivery market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the continuous delivery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Continuous Delivery Market?

Continuous delivery is a software development practice where code changes are automatically prepared for release to production. This process ensures more accurate building, testing, and releasing of software with increased speed and frequency. It is used in automated and unit testing to validate application updates across various aspects before deployment to customers.

