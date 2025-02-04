IoT In Public Safety Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

IoT In Public Safety Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT in public safety market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.52 billion in 2024 to $4.09 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rising demand for better emergency response, the expansion of smart city initiatives, the integration of IoT in video surveillance, the adoption of wearable devices for first responders, and the focus on predictive policing and crime prevention.

How Big Is the Global IoT In Public Safety Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The IoT in public safety market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $8.21 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of IoT-enabled traffic management and control, greater use of drones for surveillance and response, the growth of IoT in disaster management, and a focus on health and safety monitoring in public areas. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence in IoT for public safety, development of IoT-based emergency communication systems, the use of IoT for environmental monitoring and air quality, incorporation of 5G networks for improved connectivity, and collaboration between the public and private sectors for IoT implementation.

What Is Driving the Growth of the IoT In Public Safety Market?

The rising incidence of criminal activities is driving the demand for IoT in the public safety market. Criminal activities refer to behaviors or mental intentions that lead to the commission of crimes. IoT helps in predicting crime occurrences and incidents, and its data-driven approach is essential for anticipating criminal activity.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The IoT In Public Safety Market Share?

Major companies operating in the IoT in public safety market include International Business Machines Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The IoT In Public Safety Market Size?

The growing adoption of machine learning (ML) and AI-based public safety solutions is a key trend in the IoT in public safety market. These solutions use advanced AI methods and techniques to enhance public safety, leveraging ML and deep neural networks for more accurate decision-making and predictions. Leading companies in the IoT public safety sector are focusing on expanding the use of ML and AI-based solutions to maintain their competitive position.

How Is the Global IoT In Public Safety Market Segmented?

The IoT in public safety market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surveillance Systems, Incident Management And Response, Disaster Management, Security Systems, Other Types

2) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

3) By End User: Government And Public Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Surveillance Systems: video surveillance, Smart Cameras, Drone Surveillance

2) By Incident Management And Response: Real-Time Tracking Systems, Communication Tools, Automated Reporting Systems

3) By Disaster Management: Early Warning Systems, Emergency Response Planning, Resource Management

4) By Security Systems: Access Control Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems, Environmental Monitoring

5) By Other Types: Traffic Management Solutions, Crowd Management Systems, Health And Safety Monitoring

The Leading Region in the IoT In Public Safety Market is:

North America was the largest region in the IoT in public safety market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the IoT In Public Safety Market?

IoT in public safety involves using computer vision alongside cameras, microphones, and sensors to gather data on traffic, accidents, and crime, aiming to improve urban mobility by analyzing traffic conditions. It helps monitor and assess traffic patterns, detect potential hazards, and issue alerts about possible accidents.

