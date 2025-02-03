Antimicrobial Coatings Global Market Report 2030: Market Size, Growth Drivers, Key Trends and Players

Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Projected to Reach $11.0 Billion by 2030 | Rising Demand for Infection Control and Surface Protection Drives Growth

Antimicrobial coatings are protective layers applied to surfaces to prevent the growth, spread, or reproduction of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and algae.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size was Valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 11.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report OverviewHospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) are infections that patients contract while in the hospital. They can be caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and can be serious and even life-threatening. Antimicrobial coatings can help to reduce the risk of HAIs by killing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms on surfaces. Moreover, food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly using antimicrobial coatings to protect their products from contamination. This is due to the growing awareness of the risks of foodborne illness, as well as the increasing demand for safe and high-quality food products.Antimicrobial coatings are also being used in a variety of other industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and transportation. This is due to the increasing awareness of the importance of hygiene and the need to protect surfaces from contamination.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:Trends Influencing the Antimicrobial Coatings MarketIn the construction sector, there is a gradual increase in the uptake of antimicrobial coatings, especially in HVAC systems and surfaces in commercial and residential areas, where the high priority is on the quality of air and cleanliness. The growing awareness regarding maintaining higher hygiene and improving indoor air quality is the key factor supporting market growth.The food and beverage sector is another major driver likely to accelerate market growth. Antimicrobial coatings reduce the possibility of food contamination from machines and packaging materials surfaces through contact with available microbes, thus ensuring food safety.The use of antimicrobial coatings is on the rise in the construction sector, with their deployment on the HVAC system, walls, and flooring where mold and bacterial growth are prevalent. Part of this trend is also in response to the continued increase in the volumes of construction and the greater emphasis on indoor air quality.Sustainability is influencing the market too. To maintain effectiveness without violating environmental regulations, manufacturers are now designing sustainable antimicrobial coatings. These improvements serve industries that must comply with international economic sustainability objectives and high regulatory benchmarks.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7633 Which Material Dominated the Antimicrobial Coatings Market in 2023?Silver-based antimicrobial coatings dominated the market in 2023, accounting for approximately 45% of the total market share. Silver’s broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties and durability make it the preferred choice in the healthcare and food industries.Silver coatings are widely used in medical devices, wound care products, and food packaging due to their proven ability to inhibit bacterial growth. Their compatibility with diverse substrates further enhances their adoption.Which Application Dominated the Market in 2023?The medical and healthcare sector emerged as the leading application segment in 2023, capturing around 38% of the market share. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections has reinforced the need for antimicrobial coatings in this segment.Coatings are extensively applied to medical devices, surgical tools, and hospital infrastructure, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and patient health standards.The key players analyzed in the global antimicrobial coatings report include Advanced Nanotech Lab (ANT Lab), Novapura AG, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sciessent LLC, Pylon Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.