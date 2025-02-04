E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Global E-Commerce Logistics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1472.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.” — The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

The e-commerce logistics market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $743.74 billion in 2024 to $848.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rapid expansion of e-commerce, customer demand for fast and reliable delivery, the globalization of e-commerce, and improvements in inventory management and warehousing solutions.

How Big Is the Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The e-commerce logistics market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $1,472.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth during the forecast period is driven by innovations in last-mile delivery, e-commerce personalization and customization, sustainability and green logistics, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and the use of blockchain for enhanced transparency and security. Key trends during the forecast period include evolving customer expectations, technology integration, last-mile delivery solutions, and increased supply chain visibility.

What Is Driving the Growth of the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

The expansion of digital technology is expected to drive the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in the future. Digital technology encompasses all electronic tools, automated systems, technological devices, and resources that process or store data. The widespread adoption of digital technology has influenced consumer behavior, leading to a surge in e-commerce, which, in turn, has boosted the demand for e-commerce logistics to ship products.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The E-Commerce Logistics Market Share?

Major companies operating in the E-commerce logistics market include DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S. F. Express (ShunFeng) Co. Ltd, Ceva Holdings LLC

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The E-Commerce Logistics Market Size?

Technological advancement is a significant trend gaining traction in the e-commerce logistics market. Leading companies are incorporating innovative technologies such as blockchain, automation, and proprietary technologies to enhance insights, improve consumer experience, and secure operations. Blockchain and automation technologies help reduce delivery costs and time.

How Is the Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmented?

The E-commerce logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services

2) By Operational Area: Domestic, International

3) By Delivery Type: Standard Delivery, Same-Day Delivery

4) By Category: Apparels and Lifestyle, Automotive, Books and Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG and Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Other Categories

5) By End-User: B2B, B2C

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Last-Mile Delivery, Freight Transportation, express delivery, Cross-Border Shipping

2) By Warehousing: Fulfillment Centers, Distribution Centers, Cold Storage Facilities

3) By Value-Added Services: Packaging And Labeling, Kitting And Assembly, Inventory Management, Returns Processing

The Leading Region in the E-Commerce Logistics Market is:

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the e-commerce logistics market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the E-Commerce Logistics Market?

E-commerce logistics refers to the process of offering shipping services to online businesses, covering activities such as inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, billing, shipping, payment collection, and the return or exchange of delivered products. It is used to deliver products to online businesses or customers.

