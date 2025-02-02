- Docket Number:
- FDA-2012-D-1038
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)/Office of Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies (OCTGT) is issuing this guidance to provide sponsors and individuals that design and implement preclinical studies with recommendations on the substance and scope of preclinical information needed to support clinical trials for investigational cellular therapies, gene therapies, therapeutic vaccines, xenotransplantation, and certain biologic-device combination products which OCTGT (hereinafter referred to as CGT products).
