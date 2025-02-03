- Docket Number:
- FDA-2008-D-0206
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance document provides to you, sponsors of a human gene therapy investigational new drug application (IND), recommendations on the chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) information to include in an original IND. This guidance also applies to combination products that contain a human gene therapy biological product in combination with a drug or device as part of the final product. Also, this guidance instructs FDA CMC reviewers about the information to record and assess as part of an IND review, taking into consideration the various manufacturing challenges for these products.
FDA-2008-D-0206