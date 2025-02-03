Hideaki Iwasaki Appointed as Director General for New Sectors Department 1

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (3 February 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Hideaki Iwasaki as Director General for a newly-formed department, Sectors Department 1, which will manage operations for the energy and transport sectors.

“Being appointed to this role is an honor for me personally, and more importantly an opportunity to create lasting positive impacts for our member countries across our operational sectors,” said Mr. Iwasaki. “My team will work hard to ensure the most efficient and effective support for key challenges facing Asia and the Pacific, as envisaged by the Midterm Review of ADB’s Strategy 2030 focus areas.”

Mr. Iwasaki has more than 34 years of professional work experience, including more than 22 years in ADB. Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Director General for the Pacific Department where he provided guidance and advice to project teams on managing implementation risks and transaction costs, and guided the North Pacific team. He was formerly Country Director to Thailand and had senior roles in the Southeast Asia and Central and West Asia departments.

He is a national of Japan and holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, USA, and master's and bachelor’s degrees in Urban Engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan.

ADB introduced a new operating model in 2022 to better serve the rapidly changing needs of its developing member countries. To support this mandate, the Sectors Group was restructured into three distinct Sector Departments, ensuring a balanced spread of responsibilities. The realignment will enhance managerial oversight, improve operational efficiency, and ensure more effective leadership across all functions.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.