Solid Tumor Testing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 46.7 billion by 2031 at 7.0% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solid tumor testing is a medical diagnostic procedure that involves analyzing a sample of a solid mass (tumor) taken from a patient to determine the presence and characteristics of cancerous cells. This testing can help diagnose the type of cancer and inform treatment decisions. The sample is typically obtained through a biopsy procedure and is then examined in a laboratory using techniques such as histology, cytology, or molecular testing. The results of solid tumor testing can be used to guide the selection of appropriate cancer therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Solid Tumor Testing Market 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟑.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟔.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4501 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Rise in government funding for sepsis-related research activities and increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases drive the growth of the global sepsis diagnostic market. On the other hand, high costs associated with automated diagnostics devices impede the growth to some extent. However, developments in rapid diagnosis/point-of-care) techniques for early sepsis diagnostics are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠• QIAGEN• QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED• Abbott Laboratories• Agilent Technologies Inc.• Biocare Medical LLC• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG• ILLUMINA, INC.• MedGenome Labs Private Ltd• MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –The research provides detailed segmentation of the global solid tumor testing market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on type, the genetic testing segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the melanoma segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the breast segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global solid tumor testing market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the academic research institutions segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global solid tumor testing market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA. 