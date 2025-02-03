Catheter Coatings Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 1.52 billion by 2026 at 6.5% CAGR, Says AMR

Catheter Coatings Market 2025

The growth of the global catheter coatings market is majorly driven by surge in prevalence of diseases such as catheter-associated urinary tract infection.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, “ Catheter Coatings Market by Type (Metal and Polymer), and Material (Hydrophilic Coatings, Drug-eluting Coatings, Anti-microbial Coatings and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032″. According to the report, the global catheter coating industry size is projected to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.Catheters are medical instruments that comprise of thin tubes. They are used for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes in various medical procedures such as angioplasty, cardiac electrophysiology, and neurosurgery. Catheter coating plays vital role in catheterization. It offers a reduction in friction and decreases incidences of urinary tract infections & prevents biofilm formation. 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-• Braun Melsungen AG.• Covalon OEM Technologies• Biocoat Incorporated• Hydromer• Cuumed Catheter Medical Co., Ltd.• Polyone Corporation• LipoCoat BV• Specialty Coating Systems Inc.• Royal DSM.• Surmodics, Inc. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Surge in prevalence of catheter-associated urinary tract infection and increase in usage of catheters among geriatric population have boosted the growth of the global catheter coating market. However, high costs of raw materials hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of emerging markets is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:-By material, the polymer segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global catheter coating market. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in usage of polymers for surface coatings of central, peripheral, and cardiac catheters. The report includes analysis of the metal segment.By type, the hydrophilic coatings segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global catheter coating market, owing to its high use as a coating material for lower-cost catheter devices. The report includes analysis of other segment such as drug-eluting coatings, anti-microbial coatings, and other.The global catheter coating market across North America dominated the market in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) even among the younger population, and innovative technology. The global catheter coating market across North America dominated the market in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the market, owing to rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) even among the younger population, and innovative technology. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to presence of high population base, increase in awareness about urinary self-catheter, development in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in demand for intermittent catheters. 