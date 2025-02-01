Israel and the Occupied Territories: More hostages and detainees returned home in fourth phase of release operations

This marks the completion of the fourth phase of release operations carried out by the ICRC in the last two weeks, facilitating the return of 18 hostages and 583 Palestinian detainees.

Prior to today’s operation, the ICRC reminded the parties of their responsibility to ensure transfers are carried out safely and with dignity. The details of the operation, including who would be released and when, were agreed by the parties to the conflict.

While the ICRC was not involved in the negotiations, it has acted as a humanitarian intermediary to facilitate the agreement so that people can be return home safely. Specialised ICRC staff, including doctors, are on hand to provide support if needed. The ICRC also conducts pre-departure interviews with detainees to assess their health and fitness for travel.

As more families anxiously await news of their loved ones, the ICRC continues to call for the continued implementation of the agreement to allow more families to be reunited. The ICRC remains prepared to facilitate further release operations in the coming weeks, and to continue to bring critically needed aid into Gaza.

Note to editors: The ICRC will not be providing any footage of released hostages or detainees during these operations. This is out of respect for the dignity of those released and the condition they may be in, as well as issues linked to their safety. We strongly recommend media outlets do the same.