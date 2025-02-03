Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 3 – Feb. 7, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 3

10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:25 a.m. Meet with the Utah Behavioral Health Commission

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA)

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

2:45 p.m. Meet with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

Location: Virtual

4:00 p.m. Attend State Games of America press conference

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access

Tuesday, Feb. 4
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Association Meeting

Location: Beehive Room, East Senate Building

10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov Henderson

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Correctional Health Services Staff 

Location: Utah State Correctional Facility, Salt Lake City

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

Wednesday, Feb. 5

9:15 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties Day on the Hill

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol 

10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Communications Team

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Feb. 6

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Dave Damschen, Utah Housing Corporation

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 pm. Meet with Steve Daly

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah’s Professional Women’s Volleyball Team

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Feb. 7

9:00 a.m. Utah Defense Alliance and UDVMA Day on the Hill

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Clyde Companies President & CEO Jeremy Hafen

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Photo with State Employee of the Month

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Speak at memorial event for fallen soldiers

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 3 – Feb. 8, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 3

7:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Ray Ward and Medicaid Director Jennifer Stohecker

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

8:30 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with Representatives Casey Snider, Logan Monson, and Carl Albrecht

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:30 p,m. Speak at the Women’s Leadership Institute Event

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol 

2:00 p.m. Meet with Alliance to Protect Insulin Choice

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Washington Area Chamber of Commerce

Location: Governor’s Office Reception

Tuesday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox

Location: Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Be Ready Utah Preparedness discussion

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Government Affairs Office

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

6:00 p.m. Speak at Spanish Fork City Council Meeting

Location: City Council Chambers, Spanish Fork

Wednesday, Feb. 5

8:30 a.m. Chair Constitutional Defense Council meeting

Location: Aspen Room, Senate Building

10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Tobacco Tax update meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Feb. 6

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet & Greet with South Valley Chamber of Commerce

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Feb. 7

11:30 a.m. Honor Fallen Soldiers

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

