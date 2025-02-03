NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Feb. 3 – Feb. 7, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Feb. 3 10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 11:25 a.m. Meet with the Utah Behavioral Health Commission Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy Location: Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA) Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 2:45 p.m. Meet with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Location: Virtual 4:00 p.m. Attend State Games of America press conference Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access Tuesday, Feb. 4

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Association Meeting Location: Beehive Room, East Senate Building 10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov Henderson Location: Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Correctional Health Services Staff Location: Utah State Correctional Facility, Salt Lake City 4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 5 9:15 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties Day on the Hill Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Meet with Communications Team Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 6 10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:15 a.m. Meet with Dave Damschen, Utah Housing Corporation Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 pm. Meet with Steve Daly Location: Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah’s Professional Women’s Volleyball Team Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Friday, Feb. 7 9:00 a.m. Utah Defense Alliance and UDVMA Day on the Hill Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol 9:45 a.m. Meet with Clyde Companies President & CEO Jeremy Hafen Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:30 a.m. Photo with State Employee of the Month Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:30 a.m. Speak at memorial event for fallen soldiers Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule Feb. 3 – Feb. 8, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Feb. 3 7:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Ray Ward and Medicaid Director Jennifer Stohecker Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 8:30 a.m. Team Meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 9:30 a.m. Meet with Representatives Casey Snider, Logan Monson, and Carl Albrecht Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:30 p,m. Speak at the Women’s Leadership Institute Event Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol 2:00 p.m. Meet with Alliance to Protect Insulin Choice Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Location: Governor’s Office Reception Tuesday, Feb. 4 9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting Location Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox Location: Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Be Ready Utah Preparedness discussion Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:30 p.m. Meet with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Government Affairs Office Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol 6:00 p.m. Speak at Spanish Fork City Council Meeting Location: City Council Chambers, Spanish Fork Wednesday, Feb. 5 8:30 a.m. Chair Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: Aspen Room, Senate Building 10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Tobacco Tax update meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 6 10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 3:00 p.m. Meet & Greet with South Valley Chamber of Commerce Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol Friday, Feb. 7 11:30 a.m. Honor Fallen Soldiers Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

