NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/3/25-2/7/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 3 – Feb. 7, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 3
10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:25 a.m. Meet with the Utah Behavioral Health Commission
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with Congressman Mike Kennedy
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA)
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:45 p.m. Meet with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Location: Virtual
4:00 p.m. Attend State Games of America press conference
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
Tuesday, Feb. 4
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Association Meeting
Location: Beehive Room, East Senate Building
10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meet with Lt. Gov Henderson
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Correctional Health Services Staff
Location: Utah State Correctional Facility, Salt Lake City
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 5
9:15 a.m. Speak at Utah Association of Counties Day on the Hill
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Communications Team
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Feb. 6
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Dave Damschen, Utah Housing Corporation
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm. Meet with Steve Daly
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah’s Professional Women’s Volleyball Team
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Feb. 7
9:00 a.m. Utah Defense Alliance and UDVMA Day on the Hill
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meet with Clyde Companies President & CEO Jeremy Hafen
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Photo with State Employee of the Month
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Speak at memorial event for fallen soldiers
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 3 – Feb. 8, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 3
7:00 a.m. Meet with Representative Ray Ward and Medicaid Director Jennifer Stohecker
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
8:30 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with Representatives Casey Snider, Logan Monson, and Carl Albrecht
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:30 p,m. Speak at the Women’s Leadership Institute Event
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Alliance to Protect Insulin Choice
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Washington Area Chamber of Commerce
Location: Governor’s Office Reception
Tuesday, Feb. 4
9:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:20 a.m. Meet with the America250 Utah Commission
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox
Location: Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Be Ready Utah Preparedness discussion
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Government Affairs Office
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Speak at Spanish Fork City Council Meeting
Location: City Council Chambers, Spanish Fork
Wednesday, Feb. 5
8:30 a.m. Chair Constitutional Defense Council meeting
Location: Aspen Room, Senate Building
10:00 a.m. Photos with Legislative Interns
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Tobacco Tax update meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Feb. 6
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy Meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet & Greet with South Valley Chamber of Commerce
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Feb. 7
11:30 a.m. Honor Fallen Soldiers
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
