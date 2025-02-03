Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Growing at 4.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the recent report released by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market size is predicted to grow to $87,322.40 million by 2030, having gained a value of $52,476.50 million in 2020, showcasing a considerable CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Key Takeaways:Transdermal drug delivery systems are medical patches that deliver drugs through the skin to treat various conditions such as pain, hypertension, and hormonal imbalances.The market is segmented based on type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into matrix patches, reservoir patches, and others. By application, the market is categorized into pain management, hormone replacement therapy, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and others.North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/485 The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is categorized into various segments based on type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, permitting an individual or a commercial organization to benefit perception into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights:By TypePassiveActiveBy APPLICATIONAnalgesicsHormone Replacement TherapiesHypertensionMotion SicknessSmoking CessationOthersBy RegionAsia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/485 By region, the market across North America dominates the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The Europe and LAMEA provinces are also studied in the report.The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the leading players in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market including Novartis AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Altaris, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, and Endo International Plc.Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies: -Ablation Devices Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ablation-devices-market In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ivd-in-vitro-diagnostics-quality-control-product-market Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nerve-repair-regeneration-market Dialysis Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dialysis-market About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

