‘Faith Under Fire‘ Documentary on Christian Persecution in Pakistan to Premiere at IRF Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is honored to announce the release of Faith Under Fire, a compelling documentary shedding light on the plight and ordeal faced by Christian communities in Pakistan. This significant film project, supported by AMMWEC, aims to amplify the voices of persecuted individuals and foster global dialogue on religious freedom and human rights. The film team have brought forth a powerful tool for illuminating real-life stories of resilience and courage.Faith Under Fire will debut during the upcoming International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit, held in Washington D.C. on February 4-5, 2025 with a screening planned for the evening of February 6th at the U.S. Congress. The documentary underscores the importance of protecting religious freedoms worldwide.Filmmaker Wajid Ali Syed remarked that “This was a story that needed to be told. It’s a stark reminder of the courage and resilience of those who have faced unimaginable trials for their faith. I was honored to undertake this project and hope that it will encourage people worldwide to stand in solidarity with persecuted communities, to advocate for their rights, and to ensure their voices are not silenced.”“This documentary embodies AMMWEC’s mission to promote understanding, unity, and the protection of human dignity across faiths,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “By presenting the hardships faced by Christian communities in Pakistan, we hope to inspire meaningful action toward creating a more inclusive society.”The IRF Summit, an annual gathering of policymakers, advocates, and thought leaders, will provide an ideal platform for this film’s premiere. The event encourages collaboration and action to address global religious freedom challenges, making Faith Under Fire a vital contribution to this critical dialogue.For more information on the documentary visit www.faithunderfiredoc.com

