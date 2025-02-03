Pharmacy Automation System Market Projected Expansion to $11.21 Bn Market Value by 2030; with a 12.1% CAGR (2025-2030)

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A pharmacy automation structure is used to administer and scatter medications mechanically. Increased medication errors, advantages of pharmacy automation system, and progression of further evolved features drive the growth of pharmacy automation system market How big is the pharmacy automation system market?Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.Pharmacy automation systems may include hardware such as dispensing machines, automated storage and retrieval systems, and packaging machines, as well as software solutions that can help with order processing, tracking inventory levels, and managing patient data.Key Takeaways:The large share of segment is attributed to advantages such as improved medication safety.Hospital Pharmacy segement continue to maintain lead in the forecast year.North America would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2030.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/484 Significant surge in geriatric population across the globe, rise in need to decline medication errors, rise in work cost, and increase in need for enhanced productivity with the help of automated systems are expected to drive the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market. In addition, significant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to create ample opportunities in the industry. Contrarily, high capital investment and stringent guidelines restrain the market growth.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484 The pharmacy automation system market is driven by need for decline in medication errors, manual medication dispensing, and headway of further evolved innovations to help &further develop pharmacy automation systems. In addition, rise in geriatric population and surge in work cost have incited the growth in pharmacy automation market. To further foster the healthcare advantages and assure the wellbeing of patients, it is critical to reduce medication errors. Consequently, increase in use of pharmacy automation systems brings about minimization of errors associated with medication, storage, recuperation, dispensing, and use.Market SegmentationBy Product:Automated Medication Dispensing SystemsAutomated Storage And Retrieval SystemsAutomated Packaging And Labeling SystemsTabletop Tablet CountersAutomated Compounding DevicesBy End User:Hospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOthersGeography:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)Key Market Players:Rx SafeDanaher CorporationBectonDickinson And CompanyCapsaBaxter International Inc.Lonza GroupScript ProOmnicell Inc.Cerner CorporationParata SystemsRequest for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/484 Regional Growth Dynamics:North America dominates the pharmacy automation system market followed by the European region due to increased number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in aging population.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

