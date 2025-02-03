PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 3, 2025 Tulfo sees added police visibility on Road 10 following his recommendation Sen Idol Raffy Tulfo is happy over the swift action of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in his recommendation to add local police outposts on Road 10 with at least five policemen on-duty and police mobiles available 24/7 to stop the rampant crime on the most notorious road in Metro Manila. It can be recalled that Tulfo, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, divulged in a Senate hearing on January 27 the rampant incidents of "holdap," snatching, car-napping and other crimes that continues to run rampant on Road 10 which runs from Navotas to Manila due to the lack of of police visibility. That's why in said hearing, Tulfo obliged PNP Deputy Director for Operations PBGen. Reynaldo Pawid to immediately take action to address the issue, and only gave him five days to start doing so, to which Pawid agreeed. Five days after, Tulfo's Senate team on Jan. 31 personally went to Road 10 to personally see if the PNP acted and fulfilled their promise to Tulfo. "Nireport ng aking nga staff na malaki na ang pinagbago ng kalsada dahil mayroon nang karagdagang police outposts na gawa sa container vans at may sapat na ilaw sa harapan, gayundin ay dagdag na 48 PNP personnel na naka-duty sa Road 10, 24/7," he said. "Mayroon na ring naka-standby na dalawang police mobile at police motorcycle units na rumoronda sa kahabaan ng Road 10. Nagtalaga na rin ng mga pulis sa mga major intersection islands ng Kapulong at Zaragosa Streets," he added. In an interview with some residents and commuters on Road 10, they said that they now feel more secured on the road and protected against criminals because of the police visibility. On the other hand, Tulfo said the PNP promised that they will be consistent in ensuring the safety of anyone passing through Road 10 including residents, motorists and commuters. Tulfo, for his part, vowed to continue monitoring PNP's action. Mungkahi ni Tulfo na karagdagang police visibility sa Road 10, naaksyunan! Masaya si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa mabilis na pag-aksyon ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa kanyang rekomendasyon na maglagay ng local police outpost sa Road 10 na tatalagahan ng hindi bababa sa limang pulis at police mobile na available 24/7 para matigil na ang laganap na krimen sa binansagang pinakanotoryus na kalsada sa Metro Manila. Matatandaang isiniwalat ni Sen. Idol na Chairperson ng Committee on Public Services sa isang Senate hearing noong January 27 ang talamak na insidente ng holdapan, snatching, car-napping at iba pang krimen na patuloy na namamayagpag sa naturang kalsada na bumabaybay mula Navotas pa-Maynila dahil na rin sa kakulangan ng police visibility. Kaya inobliga niya si PNP Deputy Director for Operations PBGen. Reynaldo Pawid na umaksyon para masugpo ang laganap na krimen sa lugar, at binigyan lamang ni Idol ang PNP ng limang araw para simulan ang kanilang pagkilos. Nangako si Pawid kay Sen. Tulfo na susundin nila ang rekomendasyon niya sa lalong madaling panahon. Makalipas ang limang araw mula noong naganap ang pagdinig, nagtungo ang Senate team noong Jan. 31 sa Road 10 para personal na tignan kung tinupad ng PNP ang pangako nila kay Idol. "Nireport ng aking nga staff na malaki na ang pinagbago ng kalsada dahil mayroon nang karagdagang police outposts na gawa sa container vans at may sapat na ilaw sa harapan, gayundin ay dagdag na 48 PNP personnel na naka-duty sa Road 10, 24/7," saad niya. "Mayroon na ring naka-standby na dalawang police mobile at police motorcycle units na rumoronda sa kahabaan ng Road 10. Nagtalaga na rin ng mga pulis sa mga major intersection islands ng Kapulong at Zaragosa Streets," dagdag niya. Sa panayam sa ilang residente at commuters sa Road 10, sinabi nilang mas panatag na daw silang dumaan sa kalsada ngayon at ramdam nilang protektado sila laban sa masasamang loob dahil sa police visibility. Nangako ang PNP na sisiguruhin nilang ligtas ang sinumang dadaan sa Road 10 na mga residente, motorista at commuters. Patuloy na tututukan at imomonitor ni Sen. Idol ang compliance ng PNP sa kanyang mungkahi para siguruhing magiging consistent sila sa pagbibigay proteksiyon sa publiko.

