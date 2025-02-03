PHILIPPINES, February 3 - Press Release

February 2, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON POSSIBLE EGG SHORTAGE AND PRICE SURGE The Department of Agriculture must exercise the utmost prudence in preventing the entry of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a strain of avian flu that has already devastated millions of commercial egg-laying hens in the United States. While I recognize the efforts made by the DA to avert a potential shortage and subsequent price increases, we must prioritize the protection of our local industries. The DA should work closely with our local poultry farmers to ensure a sufficient and affordable supply of poultry products. This includes addressing production challenges such as rising feed costs and implementing robust disease prevention measures. Programs that offer financial assistance, such as subsidies for feeds and veterinary services, should be strengthened to help farmers sustain or even increase egg production. Also, there should be stringent monitoring measures by the DA and all stakeholders to prevent hoarding and price manipulation that would place an additional burden on consumers. An egg crisis is something we cannot afford, as eggs remain a vital and affordable staple in Filipino households.

