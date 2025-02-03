St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2000825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME:02/02/2025 1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to a report of threatening at an apartment on Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers made contact with the suspect a short distance from the apartment. He was identified as Mark Clapper (27). Subsequent investigation revealed that Clapper caused bodily injury to a partner. Clapper was taken into custody and processed at the St. Albans Barracks. Clapper was lodged at Northwestern Correctional Facility on $200 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – Yes NO LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

