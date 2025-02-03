Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2000825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                             

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:02/02/2025   1808 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburgh

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper                                           

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

 

VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to a report of threatening at an apartment on Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers made contact with the suspect a short distance from the apartment. He was identified as Mark Clapper (27). Subsequent investigation revealed that Clapper caused bodily injury to a partner. Clapper was taken into custody and processed at the St. Albans Barracks. Clapper was lodged at Northwestern Correctional Facility on $200 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:        

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – Yes NO LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

Casey.Harkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993

 

