St Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2000825
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME:02/02/2025 1808 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Enosburgh
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VICTIM: VSP does not release the names of domestic assault victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to a report of threatening at an apartment on Main St in Enosburgh. Troopers made contact with the suspect a short distance from the apartment. He was identified as Mark Clapper (27). Subsequent investigation revealed that Clapper caused bodily injury to a partner. Clapper was taken into custody and processed at the St. Albans Barracks. Clapper was lodged at Northwestern Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – Yes NO LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Casey Harkins
Vermont State Police- St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
