Canned Mackerel Market Set to Surpass $1.5 Billion by 2031, Register at a CAGR of 6.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global canned mackerel market size was valued at $771.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.The factors such as the rising popularity of ready-to-eat products, growing awareness about health benefits offered by canned mackerel, rising trade of mackerel, increased production of mackerel, and increased penetration of online shopping are driving the growth of the global canned mackerel market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16910 The vitamins and proteins found in mackerel encourage its consumption because of the apparent health benefits. Mackerel is one of the healthiest sea foods. The market for canned mackerel is expanding because to the flavor, longevity, and nutritional value. Mackerel in cans is convenient to sell and has the same nutritional value as fresh or frozen versions. Customers find the product valuable because of its utility and canned mackerel market demand. The potential for the global market is rising as a result of consumers' increasing desires for high-quality seafood in a variety of tastes. These canned mackerel market trends are creating lucrative canned mackerel market opportunity.In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of the global canned mackerel market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to rise in health concerns among people and increase in popularity of canned mackerel in these regions.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/canned-mackerel-market/purchase-options The factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the canned mackerel industry are lower income levels of the populace in developing economies, who are unable to purchase the product, and seasonal availability of the commodity. The widespread use of preservatives in canned food, which can have negative health effects on consumers if consumed in large quantities, is anticipated to limit the market's growth for canned mackerel.The major players analyzed for global canned mackerel industry are American Fishing Family, Bolton Group, Brunswick, Diavena, EC plaza network Inc., FCF Co, Ltd, Kumpulan Fima Berhad, LDH (La Doria) Ltd, Maruha Nichiro corporation, Marushin Canneries Malaysia, Mitsubhi Corporation, Thai Union Group PCL, Tropical Food Manufacturing (Ningbo), Universal Canning Inc., and Xiamen Amoytop Import & Export Co., LTD. These major market players have adopted various strategies to expand their market reach. The strategies adopted in the market are product launch and acquisition. The new market players are also entering the market with new products.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16910 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.