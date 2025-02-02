Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Texas-Size Investment In Water An Emergency Item

TEXAS, February 2 - Governor Greg Abbott tonight announced a Texas-size investment in water infrastructure as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session during his State of the State address in Austin.

Read the Governor’s Texas-size investment in water infrastructure emergency item.
 
WATCH: Governor Abbott Declares Texas-Size Investment In Water An Emergency Item
 

