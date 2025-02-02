RentFi — Revolutionizing Real Estate Investment with Blockchain Technology

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentFi, the first Real Estate Investment Trust on blockchain, announced the launch of its token on February 5, 2025. RentFi integrates blockchain technology to make real estate investment accessible, offering rental income distribution without high entry costs, legal complexities, or management responsibilities of traditional property ownership.

The platform is transforming real estate investment by offering global investors access to rental income through their $RENT tokens. Combining the stability of real estate with the efficiency of blockchain technology, RentFi helps individuals benefit from rental yields without the traditional complexities of property ownership.

Image by RentFi

Through $RENT tokens, the project provides holders with exposure to diversified real estate returns. With a unique 50/50 mechanism, RentFi distributes 50% of rental income to holders for passive income, and the other 50% is allocated to buybacks and burns, promoting scarcity and value appreciation for token holders.

“Real estate has long been a stable and profitable asset class, but traditional investment methods come with high barriers to entry. RentFi removes these obstacles, allowing anyone to benefit from rental property income without the common complexities of ownership,” said the RentFi Foundation.

The project stands out through several innovative features:

Token holders benefit from rental yields across a portfolio of properties, reducing risks tied to single-property investments

Regular token buybacks and burns decrease the circulating supply, raising token value over time

Built on Solana, the platform ensures fast, low-cost transactions, further improving accessibility and scalability

With a capped supply of 100 million tokens, RentFi's deflationary design ensures long-term value for its community

“The popularity of blockchain technology has created new ways to democratize investments. RentFi takes full advantage of this by combining real estate's stability with the efficiency and transparency of the blockchain, offering investors a scalable and flexible opportunity to generate passive income,” stated the RentFi Foundation.

RentFi's model opens real estate markets traditionally dominated by institutions and high-net-worth individuals. “Our mission is to democratize real estate investment and provide a secure, scalable ecosystem for everyone,” the Foundation explained. “From automated income distribution to simple token trading, we're creating an inclusive platform that's both intuitive and transparent.”

RentFi will officially launch their token on February 5, 2025. For more information and to get involved, visit rentfi.io and follow their social media: x.com/RentFi_io

About RentFi

RentFi Limited is the REIT of the Blockchain, pioneering a new era of real estate investment. Embracing blockchain technology, RentFi simplifies property investment, providing token holders with consistent income and growth opportunities. With its innovative mechanisms and community-driven approach, RentFi aims to redefine the intersection of real estate and blockchain.

Media Contact

Block Consulting — https://blockconsulting.cc

contact@blockconsulting.cc



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b73d19e-7fe0-4e97-ad1a-18faaa112d2e

RentFi Limited RentFi Limited

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.